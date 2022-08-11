Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Missoula City Council announces succession plan after passing of mayor Engen
UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 10:10 A.M. The Missoula City Council announced the succession plan for selecting a new mayor after the passing of mayor John Engen Monday. Applications open Aug. 16 and are due by Aug. 26. On Aug. 29, each council member will pick one applicant to interview--the order...
nbcrightnow.com
Law enforcement seeking alleged Missoula Pre-release Center escapee
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly escaped from Missoula Pre-release Center Monday. The Missoula Correctional Services said in a release Corwin Way, 21, was last seen signing out to go to work Monday at 3 p.m. He is described as having a medium build, 5-foot-11,...
nbcrightnow.com
Detectives retrieve $200,000 worth of stolen property in Missoula County
MISSOULA, Mont. - Solid investigative work over several weeks led Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detectives to recover more than $200,000 in stolen property. An August 3 incident in the 9000 block of Tucker Lane where a homeowner on vacation reported seeing two males accessing their home via a security camera, resulted in the arrest of the two males. The two males had been apprehended in the Wye area for burglary the prior week but then released. Information obtained from the August 3 incident resulted in a search warrant served at a separate residence where Missoula County Detectives and Deputies recovered several items of stolen property.
Comments / 0