ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ken Jennings Is Technically Banned From Playing Jeopardy Now, But Here’s Why The EP Says That Could Change

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrFA5_0hDd0CeR00

As Jeopardy! ’s official Greatest Of All Time, Ken Jennings has nothing left to prove as far as playing the game goes. That’s a good thing, too, because after the super champion began hosting the show following Alex Trebek’s death in 2020 , he technically became disqualified from competing in any future tournaments. If the competition bug were to bite Jennings again, however, executive producer Michael Davies indicated there might still be hope, even if it would require the rules being bent.

On the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, producer Sarah Foss, whom fans know as part of the Clue Crew, discussed the show's already established rule that prevents anyone who has hosted Jeopardy! from participating in future games. She said those who were brought in as guest hosts have “seen behind the curtain,” so to speak, making it unfair for them to rejoin the fun as a competitor. Michael Davies, however, wasn’t ready to commit to such a rule concerning the chance that the GOAT himself would ever want to return. Davies said:

But I’m telling you, it’s like if Ken is the Greatest Of All Time — kind of like Arnold Palmer who tees off at The Masters — if Ken came to me desperately and said, ‘This is it. I still want to play Jeopardy!’ I cannot believe that I would completely close the door on Ken playing any form of Jeopardy! at any point in the future.

While the now-permanent co-host of Jeopardy! has already proven himself in different capacities — Ken Jennings won the title of Greatest Of All Time in 2020, after playing in a tournament against James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter — Michael Davies seemed reluctant to refuse anyone the pipe dream of possibly seeing the GOAT compete against more of Jeopardy! ’s biggest winners , such as recent champs like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio or Mattea Roach.

It’s not like there’s much precedence for enforcing the “hosts can’t play” rule. It would seem any of the number of guest hosts who filled in after Alex Trebek passed away would be ineligible to compete in the new spinoff Celebrity Jeopardy! , which isn't all that wild. But there was another former contestant other than Ken Jennings who served as a host: Buzzy Cohen, the 2016 fan favorite who returned to head up the 2021 Tournament of Champions. Even in Cohen’s case, Michael Davies’ opinion went against the rule, as he said he feels like “Buzzy should be able to play Jeopardy! again.” One has to imagine Sarah Foss deals with this kind of thing a lot now.

Whether or not Buzzy Cohen could return — or if he even wants to — remains to be seen, but Ken Jennings has apparently made his future clear. Michael Davies said the game show’s current host has insisted his days on the other side of the stage are over. The EP said:

Ken does consistently say he’s retired from playing. I wouldn’t close the door — as the commissioner of major league Jeopardy! — I wouldn’t close the door completely from Ken playing in the future, but he seems to have closed the door himself.

As much fun as it would be to see Ken Jennings face off against some of the more recent Jeopardy! winners, I think that decision seems like the right one. Once you’ve won $1 million and the right to call yourself the GOAT, why would you risk it? However, I’m not one to underestimate the power of the competitive spirit, so only time will tell.

As we wait for the return of new Jeopardy! episodes, be sure to catch Celebrity Jeopardy! when it premieres Sunday, September 25, on ABC, and check our 2022 TV Schedule to see what else is coming soon.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 15

Sheila Smith
3d ago

I don't think he should be able to play he doesn't have anything to prove anymore let new people try to be as good

Reply
12
Jeanette Soltesz Ullinger
2d ago

Why have rules then? Just throw out the rule book. Rules don't matter anymore. Blah, Blah, Blah...

Reply
5
Related
deseret.com

Reports: ‘Jeopardy!’ has decided who will permanently host the show

More than a year and a half after Alex Trebek’s death, “Jeopardy!” has reportedly reached a decision on who will host the quiz show permanently. “Jeopardy!” will reportedly carry on as it has for most of Season 38, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik splitting hosting responsibilities, multiple media outlets are reporting. Throughout this current season, Jennings and Bialik have each taken turns hosting the quiz show for several weeks at a time.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’

Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Divided Over Matt Amodio’s Return for the Tournament of Champions

Back in July, the hit game show Jeopardy! ended its 38th season with many memorable moments. But while the show won’t return until the fall, that doesn’t mean fans aren’t noticing some minor changes to their popular show. With the new season in production, fans tuned in during the first week of August to watch some of their favorite moments of the tournament. But this year, they watched as the lineup changed. Instead of repeats, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, Michael Davies and his team, decided to “handpick six weeks of some of [their] favorite episodes of the season, featuring [the] closest games, super-champions.”
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Brad Rutter
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Games
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
TV SERIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Jeopardy EP Details The Change He Asked Mayim Bialik To Make In The Name Of Authenticity

Jeopardy! seems to finally be settling into some consistency after a couple of years of upheaval. Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent co-hosts of the game show following Alex Trebek’s death in 2020, and Michael Davies took the reins as executive producer after Mike Richards was fired. It’s been a huge adjustment for the staff and viewers alike, as the Emmy-winning game show finds its footing. And recently, Davies explained one of the very first changes he asked Bialik to make as the host, after he felt the show was being inauthentic.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Execs Reveal Major Change for Season 39

According to a Reddit post on a Jeopardy! thread, the show’s executives have announced another major change for Season 39. One user named u/AcrossTheNight wrote about a new strict limit on Final Jeopardy! wagers. “On the Inside Jeopardy podcast last night, Sarah said there is now a strict five...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Steve Martin Considering Retirement After ‘Only Murders in the Building’: ‘This Is, Weirdly, It’

Steve Martin is still writing his “L.A. Story,” just not for the screen. The iconic comedian has been in Hollywood for over 60 years, but Martin said that after his beloved Hulu whodunnit series “Only Murders in the Building” ends, he’s ready to step away from the screen. “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” However, Martin assured he will still be in the public eye. “My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
141K+
Followers
36K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy