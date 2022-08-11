ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Agency-Wide' Internet Outage Impacting Oklahoma Employment Security Commission

A statewide internet outage is impacting services for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

According to Taylor Adams at OESC, someone cut a fiber line near the Capitol causing a loss in Internet services. They say this is impacting OESC’s ability to deliver all services at all local offices, including access to claims and UI benefits information.

Adams said that services could be restored in 3-5 hours but there is no exact estimate on how long repairs might take. All local offices and call centers are currently closed.

