News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Investigates possible double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities said they are investigating a possible double homicide that happened Saturday afternoon. Omaha Police Department said when they responded to a nature unknown 911 call at 1610 Frederick Street, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters, and 70-year-old Linda Walter were found dead in the residence. Authorities said the circumstances...
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
iheart.com
Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case
Omaha Police today continue to investigate a homicide at Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., and have now obtained a felony arrest warrant in the case. Investigators say 20-year-old Davon Brown is wanted for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
klin.com
KETV.com
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Omaha police investigating suspected double-homicide; release victims' names
The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a double homicide from Saturday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
CCC-O inmate back in custody, arrested by LPD
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Community Corrections Center - Omaha (CCC-O) inmate has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after he went missing in June. Authorities said that Semaji Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on new charges. These charges include delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
klin.com
WOWT
Man killed in Dodge County crash identified
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Aug. 12 has been identified. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:05 p.m. Friday, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on Highway 275 near Logan Street in Scribner when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKX almost head-on.
kfornow.com
LPD’s Narcotics Unit Arrests Two People In Ongoing Drug Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 11)–Two people were arrested late Wednesday night, after arrangements were made by the Lincoln Police Department’s Narcotics Unit to meet them for a drug deal at a north Lincoln hotel, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers met up with...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Motorcyclist allegedly assaults officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a motorcyclist who reportedly struck a bike patrol officer early Thursday morning. LPD said police saw a green racing style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights, around 12:30 a.m. at 14th and O Streets. They said they had seen the motorcycle on multiple times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call leads to arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Nebraska man Saturday night after an alleged domestic altercation at a local motel. Officers responded to Day’s Inn on the North Service Road about 10:00 p.m. in response to a woman reporting her boyfriend had assaulted her and left running west on the Service Road.
Omaha Police: Force justified on 12-year-old in June incident
Bystander video appears to show the now-exonerated officer place his hand or upper arm on the back of a young male's head or neck and shove it into the side of a police car.
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
KETV.com
WOWT
Mistrial declared in Deontae Rush murder trial
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Deontae Rush. Rush is accused of killing a Lincoln man over an attempted drug theft last year. The trial was initially delayed twice and was set to resume on Monday at the earliest after the judge tested positive for COVID-19.
