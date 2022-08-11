Oversight committee for CoCo Sheriff’s Office rejected, will submit quarterly report instead

Oakland Unified School District security officers arrived at Parker Elementary School in East Oakland on Thursday, Aug. 4 to change the locks and clear people from the school. Parker, located at 7929 Ney Ave. in East Oakland, has been occupied and kept open operating community programs for the last two months by community protesters, who are resisting the school board decision to permanently close the school at the end of May.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO