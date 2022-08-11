ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Studio City’s OyBar raises the bar for dive bars

For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are checking out a new dive bar in the San Fernando Valley, an architectural masterpiece reopening in L.A., and a roadside oyster bar in Ventura. OyBar is quickly becoming the Valley’s hottest dive, with food leaving guests wondering, “They...
VENTURA, CA
KTLA.com

Wolf Connection animal sanctuary highlighted in new film from nonprofit media group Ecoflix

A new documentary, “Remaking Wolf Connection,” explores the work of Acton animal sanctuary Wolf Connection. Director and executive producer Peter Von Puttkamer explains how 40,000 years of interaction between humans and wolves inspired him to create the film with nonprofit media group Ecoflix. “Remaking Wolf Connection” is streaming now at Ecoflix.com.
ACTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy