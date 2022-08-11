ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We shouldn’t feel the need to apologize for kids acting like kids

Have you ever found yourself constantly apologizing for your child’s behavior—even when they’re simply just being a kid? Yeah, I find myself there a lot. But I’m here to tell you (and to remind myself) this one thing: let kids be kids. Because that’s what they are, so why do we (or anyone else) go around expecting them to behave like grown adults?
How to raise an organized kid, according to an expert

Having an organized kid is not a result of luck, but one that requires opportunities and practice. As a parental wellness and early childhood development expert, and a parent of two myself, I know how much time and energy is consumed by cleaning up after our kids. I hear often from parents that they wish they could spend less time dealing with mess, and more time enjoying their children.
KIDS
Education
Society
Relationships
Parenting
Help! I Think I Need to Come Clean to My Sister About What Really Happened to Our Brother.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. That Wasn’t Worth It: Years ago my brother missed a week of school, struggled to catch up, and then committed suicide. In a note, he explained that he got a zero on a test because it was on him to make it up, and he didn’t get around to it in time, as he was overwhelmed with make-up work. For the most part, I don’t think my parents are to blame here; they were not very strict about grades, though they did insist that we do our homework.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
My Husband Is A Parent Too — But You'd Never Know It Based On What People Say To Us

In early 2017, my husband and I sat in the OB-GYN’s office to confirm that we were pregnant with our first child. The room was littered with literature for new moms on birthing and breastfeeding classes, hospital tours and registration, and pamphlets on how to recognize postpartum depression. As we sat waiting for our ultrasound, my husband pointed out the lack of resources for men transitioning to life as new dads.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
I love seeing my child develop personal relationships with family members

Family has always been an essential part of my life, and when I became a mother, I wanted my child to experience the same fullness of family relationships that I thrived on growing up. I wanted to make sure he knew that outside of his household, he has a family who cares for him and wants to see him excel. Family who will always be there for him—for fun times and for a shoulder to lean on. Family who will have his back through whatever—especially when his parents may not be around.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Do Nice Guys Really Sleep Alone?

Emotionally healthy and available people can sometimes be perceived as boring. People like to feel excited and often attribute it to sexual attraction. People with insecure attachment styles might be accustomed to more anxiety and lose interest if they are not adequately stimulated. Do you really think that the nicest,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Having young kids might protect you from severe Covid, study shows

If you have young children, there may be a silver lining to all those colds they bring home—those coughs and sniffles could offer you protection from severe Covid, new research suggests. Many of the common colds circulating in daycares and schools are members of the coronavirus family, and it’s...
KIDS
Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.
Dear employers of dads—it’s time to make a change

It’s time we talk. About dads in the workplace. For decades, we’ve discussed and analyzed moms in the workplace and how on earth they should balance it all. We’ve talked about inadequate maternity leave and how moms are perceived upon re-entry to their jobs. We’ve looked at the trends that result in women bowing out altogether after the birth of a child because of the insurmountable costs of childcare and the seeming impossibility of having two career-focused parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
