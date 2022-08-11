Read full article on original website
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
Gentleness is the only tool that works when parenting my strong-willed child
Just the other morning, my strong-willed child grew upset about something. Honestly, I have no idea what, but I remember thinking, I need to nip this now or this will be the longest day ever. As she was huffing and puffing, she did what many kids do, she took it out on her mom—her safe space.
We shouldn’t feel the need to apologize for kids acting like kids
Have you ever found yourself constantly apologizing for your child’s behavior—even when they’re simply just being a kid? Yeah, I find myself there a lot. But I’m here to tell you (and to remind myself) this one thing: let kids be kids. Because that’s what they are, so why do we (or anyone else) go around expecting them to behave like grown adults?
All the ways I used to be the perfect parent—before I actually had kids
I always wanted to reside in the category of “perfect parents”. In my head, I imagined how I would be as a mom for quite some time. From pregnancy all the way up until my child was born, I thought everything would go my way. I would labor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to raise an organized kid, according to an expert
Having an organized kid is not a result of luck, but one that requires opportunities and practice. As a parental wellness and early childhood development expert, and a parent of two myself, I know how much time and energy is consumed by cleaning up after our kids. I hear often from parents that they wish they could spend less time dealing with mess, and more time enjoying their children.
My 10-year-old son invited his whole class of 31 kids to our house for a end-of-term party – but ‘forgot’ to tell me
A MUM was given a shock after her cheeky ten-year-old invited his entire class to an end of school party at his house without her knowing. Diane Campbell, 50, was baffled when one of her friends sent her a photo of an invitation to the bash - supposedly being held at her home for her son, Max, 10.
Woman Refuses to Forgive "Traditional" Parents Who Didn't Support Her Going to College
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Growing up is demanding in and of itself, but it may be significantly more difficult if your parents are too controlling and rigid in their gender expectations.
My sister-in-law treats our house as an extended-stay hotel, and I just can't do it anymore
My husband's sisters stay with us for weeks at a time and I end up catering to them. I can't take it anymore. How can I say no when they ask to stay?
Shock As Wife Planning Trip Teaches Husband of 32 Years How To Wash Clothes
A woman on TikTok has addressed backlash on one of her videos showing her father unable to use a washing machine.
Slate
Help! I Think I Need to Come Clean to My Sister About What Really Happened to Our Brother.
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. That Wasn’t Worth It: Years ago my brother missed a week of school, struggled to catch up, and then committed suicide. In a note, he explained that he got a zero on a test because it was on him to make it up, and he didn’t get around to it in time, as he was overwhelmed with make-up work. For the most part, I don’t think my parents are to blame here; they were not very strict about grades, though they did insist that we do our homework.
My Husband Is A Parent Too — But You'd Never Know It Based On What People Say To Us
In early 2017, my husband and I sat in the OB-GYN’s office to confirm that we were pregnant with our first child. The room was littered with literature for new moms on birthing and breastfeeding classes, hospital tours and registration, and pamphlets on how to recognize postpartum depression. As we sat waiting for our ultrasound, my husband pointed out the lack of resources for men transitioning to life as new dads.
Opinion: Common Indicators a Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.
I love seeing my child develop personal relationships with family members
Family has always been an essential part of my life, and when I became a mother, I wanted my child to experience the same fullness of family relationships that I thrived on growing up. I wanted to make sure he knew that outside of his household, he has a family who cares for him and wants to see him excel. Family who will always be there for him—for fun times and for a shoulder to lean on. Family who will have his back through whatever—especially when his parents may not be around.
psychologytoday.com
Do Nice Guys Really Sleep Alone?
Emotionally healthy and available people can sometimes be perceived as boring. People like to feel excited and often attribute it to sexual attraction. People with insecure attachment styles might be accustomed to more anxiety and lose interest if they are not adequately stimulated. Do you really think that the nicest,...
Having young kids might protect you from severe Covid, study shows
If you have young children, there may be a silver lining to all those colds they bring home—those coughs and sniffles could offer you protection from severe Covid, new research suggests. Many of the common colds circulating in daycares and schools are members of the coronavirus family, and it’s...
Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.
To the people who assume raising boys is wild and messy—it is, and it’s perfect￼
Everyone warned me that raising boys was messy, wild and loud. Oh how they were right, and especially about the noise level! Sometimes as I’m surrounded by yells, screams and squeals, I imagine the real-life job description of the infamous ‘Boy Mom’ title reads something like this:
Dear employers of dads—it’s time to make a change
It’s time we talk. About dads in the workplace. For decades, we’ve discussed and analyzed moms in the workplace and how on earth they should balance it all. We’ve talked about inadequate maternity leave and how moms are perceived upon re-entry to their jobs. We’ve looked at the trends that result in women bowing out altogether after the birth of a child because of the insurmountable costs of childcare and the seeming impossibility of having two career-focused parents.
Opinion: Helpful Strategies To Stop Contacting An Ex
When I was in college I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we were together for almost a year.
New Snapchat safety tool lets parents see who their kids are talking to
Snapchat is rolling out a new in-app safety feature called Family Center that will allow parents to see who their kids are talking to and report any accounts that might be concerning. As one of the most popular social media apps for tweens and teens, this new Snapchat safety tool...
