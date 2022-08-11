ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

November's X-Force #34 - "In space, no one can hear you snikt!"

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Mutants may seem to be living in relative harmony, all collectively pursuing the goals of freedom and sovereignty for the mutant nation of Krakoa and their new home planet Arakko. But not everything is tea and cake for mutantkind, as there are still those among them who act in their own interests - even if it means endangering other mutants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fP8T4_0hDcrhbx00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Case in point, November's X-Force #34 brings back the Arakki pirate known as Sevyr Blackmore, a ruthless cutthroat who had a run-in with Wolverine back during the 'X of Swords' crossover. Now Sevyr Blackmore is back in action, and it's up to X-Force to bring him in and stop him from threatening the people of Arakko - and they're gonna have some help from the mutant soldier Maverick and his Mercs.

Also guesting on the title will be artist Chris Allen, who joins series writer Benjamin Percy for the new arc. X-Force #34 also features a main cover from regular series artist Joshua Cassara, and a variant from Francesco Manna, both seen here.

"In space, no one can hear you snikt!" reads the solicitation text for X-Force #34, referencing the classic tagline for the movie Alien.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsDUC_0hDcrhbx00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The planet Arakko is a new target for Arakkii pirate Sevyr Blackmore! But where there's crime, there's inevitably punishment. And that's where X-Force comes in along with hired hands Maverick and the Mercs!" the solicitation text continues. "But are even their combined forces up to the task of keeping these deadly warriors from overrunning the solar system?"

Planet Arakko is a new mutant homeworld built on the planet that was once Mars. Using the combined powers of Magneto, Storm, Iceman, and others, Mars was terraformed into a habitable planet, and the island of Arakko was transported there along with most of its population.

X-Force #34 goes on sale in November. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full November 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.

