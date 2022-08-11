RS Recommends: Yes, You Can Get These Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Under $60

Click here to read the full article.

Noise-cancelling headphones usually command a pretty high price. A good pair of headphones from Sony like the Sony WH-1000XM4 c an set you back close to $350 and even headphones like the AirPods Max can cut a massive hole in your wallet. That’s why a good headphones deal can make your shopping experience easier.

Right now, you can snag Monoprice’s SYNC-ANC headphones for just $59.99 — one of the best headphone deals under $100 .

Packed with active noise cancelling (ANC) technology, up to 20 hours of playback time, and support for both a wired and wireless connection, these Monoprice headphones are a steal at their current price. There’s also support for multiple advanced codecs, including the Qualcomm aptX low latency codec for minimal lags on your gaming audio.

Surprisingly, these Monoprice headphones also support multipoint connectivity. This means you can simultaneously connect to two devices at once. There’s even a built-in microphone on this audio device, making it easy to take a work call or check in with your friends, in between your music listening sessions.

Other features include a one-year replacement warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee — if for some reason you realize this isn’t the best pair of headphones for you. Plus, the company uses recyclable packaging on every purchase as part of its sustainability efforts.

For a pair of affordable, noise cancelling headphones which pack all the best features, choose Monoprice’s SYNC-ANC headphones, now on sale for just $59.99 .