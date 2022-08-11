Read full article on original website
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
St. Cloud, MN
