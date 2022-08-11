ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJON

One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind

I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota

As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Crops Look Good But Land Prices Up

UNDATED -- The latest crop progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows central Minnesota crops are in good condition, but growing in increasingly expensive soil. According to the report, 67% of Minnesota soybeans and 66% of corn in good to excellent condition. The report shows that 22% of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
WJON

Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair

I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

MN DNR: Drought in Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • August 13, 2022. As drought conditions continue in parts of the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan. PDF. Regarding the overall situation in Minnesota,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Dairy Princesses: Kallie Frericks Has Busy MN State Fair Schedule

ALBANY -- Next week a new Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned on the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair. Four of the 10 finalists are from Stearns County including 19-year-old Kallie Frericks of Albany. She says she's no stranger to the State Fair and loves the event's atmosphere.
ALBANY, MN
CBS Minnesota

How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)

(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?

If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota

(Undated)--The Climate Prediction Center has issued their 8 to 14 Day Outlook for the period August 22 to 28, 2022. They say to expect above average temperatures during the period across the Upper Midwest including here in Minnesota. In addition, they say that the period will see below normal precipitation during the period.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Do You Have Unclaimed Money In Minnesota?

Have you ever had anyone ask you if you have unclaimed money? Seriously, I am asking this because I had someone ask me that the other day and my immediate response was, "What in the world are you talking about? Is this a scam I am completely unaware of and need to know about?" To which they replied, "I'm serious there is a website where you can check to see if you have unclaimed money in Minnesota." Instantly I had visions of money signs dancing in my head.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
