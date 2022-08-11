Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
Which Birth Control Options Are Best For PCOS?
It's hard to know when you are ovulating with PCOS, since the condition causes the body to irregularly release eggs. Finding the right birth control is crucial.
