ZDNet
After Samsung Unpacked: What does the foldable phone market look like now?
Samsung's Dr Tim Roh, president & head of MX business, recently claimed that 'the mainstream moment for foldable smartphones is here' (MX, by the way, stands for 'Mobile eXperience'), citing sales in 2021 of "almost 10 million foldable smartphones shipped worldwide". Analyst firm IDC puts the 2021 figure at 7.1 million and forecasts that 2025 will see 27.6 million foldables sold – a near-fourfold increase.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro early review: Most comfortable wireless earbuds yet?
Earlier this week Samsung announced a handful of new devices, all slated to begin arriving on Aug. 26. There are new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. Shortly after the event ended, I received a review sample of the Buds 2 Pro.
Move fast if you want this Google Pixel 4 for only $279
The Google Pixel 4 is on sale for $278 on Amazon. Google's Pixel smartphone range is akin to Apple's iPhone line or Samsung's Galaxy or S handsets. The Pixel line is now up to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 -- although we are still waiting for an official launch date for these latest flagship devices -- but this doesn't mean that legacy devices, including the Pixel 4, are too outdated for the modern user.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Which foldable phone should you buy?
Samsung's wrapping up a big week where the smartphone giant announced two new foldable phones -- the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- along with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. All of these are currently available for preorder, with shipments and in-store availability kicking off on Aug. 26.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Lighter, brighter, and more user-friendly
Since the very first Galaxy Fold, Samsung has made it clear that it believes the future of mobile computing lies within handsets that can shape-shift from regular slabs to large-screen tabs. To reach this apex of smartphone engineering, the company has gradually built and tested its Z Fold line, with...
Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks
Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
Will an iPhone 14 price hike dampen sales?
Nobody wants to pay more for anything, but right now, prices are on the up, and it seems that the iPhone 14 is no exception. Breaking the bad news to us is TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhone 14 series will rise by "about 15%".
Donate to charity by purchasing the App Store's top scanning app
This NEWYES Smart Pen bundle can make virtually anyone be more efficient
Samsung leader Jay Y Lee receives presidential pardon
Samsung vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, who also goes by Jay Y Lee, received a presidential pardon on Friday. Lee, the de facto leader of Samsung, was among a list of 1,693 people announced to be pardoned by the country's justice ministry, which said Lee was included to help overcome the "national economic crisis".
The 5 best vlogging cameras: Finally start that YouTube channel
People who want to log their days can now do so through videos or vlogs rather than blogging and journaling. But talking to a camera and sharing your day on the internet can be a pain in the... arm if you have a big, heavy camera. These cameras are all small, and all of their bodies weigh less than one pound.
Canonical releases Ubuntu 22.04.1
Linux is always evolving and improving. So Canonical, Ubuntu Linux's parent company, releases point upgrades about twice a year to deliver the latest software, improvements, and security fixes. Now you can easily update your Ubuntu release or download and install Ubuntu 22.04.1. Unlike Windows 10, where Microsoft's new releases are...
Agile alertness: 6 principles to help your software design process succeed
Lately, the term "continuous" has popped to the top of vendors' and pundits' lists as the software architecture we all should and want to have. The problem is that many assume "continuous" means rapid delivery of software. Instead, designing a continuous software architecture calls for constant feedback from all involved in the process -- architects, designers, developers, operations -- and constant improvement. Software architecture can no longer be a once-and-done process.
Microsoft admits it can't stop scammers fooling you with their latest tricks
I don't like little red circles on my iPhone and I never leave an unread email in my Hotmail inbox. Lately, though, more and more strange things have been appearing. Junky, phishy, evil-minded emails trying to bait me into submission. This led me to pay extra attention to my junk...
Facebook is testing end-to-end encryption for all Messenger chats
Meta's Facebook is trialling new security and privacy features for Messenger. Meta has started to test end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) chat as a default for Messenger chats and, as a companion to it, launched a new online E2EE storage service dubbed Secure Storage for backing up chat histories. It's also going...
An Apple employee told me the truth about the M2 MacBook Air (that was the problem)
I've been resisting so hard. I've been telling myself no, no, no; you don't need it. But myself started answering back: "I have to at least take a look, don't I? It's new. And I haven't been to an Apple store in a long time." So it was that I...
How to create a Google Calendar event right from Gmail
Have you ever written an important date on a sticky note that you then lost? Did you only remember it when your boss asked if that one project was still on schedule?. To avoid unnecessary stress, I've gotten into the habit of creating Google Calendar events straight from my Gmail, associating any upcoming reminders with the relevant email or message. This simple productivity hack has saved me on numerous occasions during college and is just as effective in the workplace. It's also a helpful way to keep your calendar organized and up to date. Here's how to do it.
