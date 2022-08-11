Woman Killed In Freak Accident At South Carolina Beach

Photo: Getty Images

A woman was killed in a freak accident when she was impaled by an umbrella on a South Carolina beach.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coronor Tamara Willard , 63-year-old Tammy Perreault of Garden City was on at a local beach when a stray beach umbrella picked up by the wind struck and impaled her around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday (August 10), per 15 News . She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died as a result of chest trauma.

Scotty's Beach Bar in Surfside Beach shared a tribute to Perreault on Thursday on its Facebook page , saying everyone should strive to be a sweet as her.

"Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all."

The post encouraged people to keep Perreault's family in their thoughts, especially her husband, Mike .

"Mike we love you and are immensely sorry for your loss," the post stated. "Everyone at Scotty's staff and Scotty's family will continue prayers."

According to a 2021 study published in the Journal of Safety Research , around 5,512 beach umbrella injuries were recorded between 2000 and 2019, with wind being the cause of 50.6% of those injuries, News 13 reports. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises spiking a beach umbrella pole into the sand at least 2 feet deep, packing the base with sand and anchoring it with a weight.