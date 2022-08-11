ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Woman Killed In Freak Accident At South Carolina Beach

By Sarah Tate
97.5 WCOS
97.5 WCOS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ymxq1_0hDco21Y00
Photo: Getty Images

A woman was killed in a freak accident when she was impaled by an umbrella on a South Carolina beach.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coronor Tamara Willard , 63-year-old Tammy Perreault of Garden City was on at a local beach when a stray beach umbrella picked up by the wind struck and impaled her around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday (August 10), per 15 News . She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died as a result of chest trauma.

Scotty's Beach Bar in Surfside Beach shared a tribute to Perreault on Thursday on its Facebook page , saying everyone should strive to be a sweet as her.

"Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all."

The post encouraged people to keep Perreault's family in their thoughts, especially her husband, Mike .

"Mike we love you and are immensely sorry for your loss," the post stated. "Everyone at Scotty's staff and Scotty's family will continue prayers."

According to a 2021 study published in the Journal of Safety Research , around 5,512 beach umbrella injuries were recorded between 2000 and 2019, with wind being the cause of 50.6% of those injuries, News 13 reports. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises spiking a beach umbrella pole into the sand at least 2 feet deep, packing the base with sand and anchoring it with a weight.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
CONWAY, SC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Mini Golf Courses in Myrtle Beach

Named the seaside golf capital of the world, the Myrtle Beach area has plenty of engaging golf opportunities for vacationing families and locals. Myrtle Beach contains over 100 traditional golf courses, but if putt-putt is more your speed, don’t worry! The Myrtle Beach area has you and your family covered, too.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Garden City, SC
Crime & Safety
Surfside Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Garden City, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Surfside Beach, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Bar#Accident
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man, 68, rescued after boat capsized in South Carolina

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island. Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday. The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station […]
WECT

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
wpde.com

2-car crash on highway 544, injuries reported

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) officials said there was a two-vehicle crash that blocked the lanes of traffic on Highway 544 and Persivant Drive in Conway. Officials stated that one person from the crash was transported to the hospital to get treated for injuries. The...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina man leaves 'generous donation' to animal shelter in his estate

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in South Carolina received a very generous donation from the estate of a man who recently passed away. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said the niece of Jennings Griggs visited the shelter on Thursday to present an "extremely generous donation for the shelter animals from the estate of her beloved Uncle."
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
newschain

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Perreault,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The driver in a fatal Little River crash Thursday night has been identified. Jason Stocks, 51, was involved in the single-vehicle crash on Highway 111 near Cemetery Road, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Willard said he died of traumatic injuries when...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
97.5 WCOS

97.5 WCOS

Columbia, SC
4K+
Followers
248
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

South Carolina's #1 for Country

 https://975wcos.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy