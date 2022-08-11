ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

By PAUL J. WEBER
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDFVT_0hDcnRj100
Election 2022 Texas Governor O'Rourke FILE - Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, speaks during a town hall meeting at the McAllen Creative Incubator Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in McAllen,Texas. O'Rourke responded to a heckler Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at a campaign stop in rural Mineral Wells, Texas, with an expletive after the gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease in which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15 style assault rifle. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, File) (Delcia Lopez)

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Democrat Beto O'Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle.

By Thursday, video of O'Rourke's exchange at a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media, becoming the latest instance in which O'Rourke has gotten attention for his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

O'Rourke on Wednesday was railing against how the 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde was able to legally purchase a weapon “originally designed for use on the battlefields" and take it into a classroom of fourth-graders. When a person in the crowd laughed, O'Rourke paused and pointed in their direction.

“It may be funny to you, (obscenity), but it’s not funny to me," O'Rourke said.

Supporters stood up and cheered. Video shows a small number of people in the crowd were holding signs for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, O'Rourke's opponent in November, though it does not show who O'Rourke was specifically addressing.

Chris Evans, a campaign spokesman, said the town hall continued without any further encounters.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May massacre. O'Rourke, who has called for raising the age to legally purchase AR-style and other such high-powered guns in the U.S. to 21 years old, interrupted a news conference led by Abbott in Uvalde after the shooting and accused the two-term governor of not taking action.

Gun violence has been one of O'Rourke's most animated issues as a candidate, including during his run for president in 2019, when he said, "Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15" on a debate stage. He has sought to give a more moderated message on firearms during his run for governor in gun-friendly Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Archbishop shares special language with Uvalde survivors

UVALDE, Texas — Archbishop of San Antonio Gustavo García-Siller has been traveling to Uvalde, Texas, to "walk with the community" as it grapples with the horrific shooting this past May. García-Siller spends time with the residents and leads Mass services for the community. For the past two and...
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge in Colorado on Tuesday ordered a legal adviser for former President Donald Trump's campaign to travel to Georgia to testify before a special grand jury that's looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Judge...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Oklahoma governor grants 60-day reprieve to Richard Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution on Tuesday while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order delaying Glossip’s execution for the 1997 killing of Glossip's boss, motel...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Elections
City
Mineral Wells, TX
Mineral Wells, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
WOKV

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
WOKV

Informant defends role during Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

Defense attorneys grilled an FBI informant Tuesday in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor, questioning his motivation to get inside a band of anti-government extremists and the key steps he took to gather evidence. Dan Chappel was cross-examined for hours as lawyers pressed their...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Chris Evans
WOKV

Uvalde parents demand financial transparency over school security grants

UVALDE, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, Uvalde citizens demanded financial transparency regarding the millions of dollars in grants announced last week aimed at strengthening school security before children return to the classroom this September. "We just saw lump sum $100,000 here, $500,000 here," one community member...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Heckler#Expletive#Democrat#Republican
WOKV

Immigration advocates sue LexisNexis over personal data

CHICAGO — (AP) — Data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions allegedly violated Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by immigration advocates. The result is “a grave threat to civil liberties,"...
ILLINOIS STATE
WOKV

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. — (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WOKV

Governor Ron DeSantis announces three new initiatives for teacher recruitment

Jacksonville — At a press conference this morning, Governor Ron DeSantis introduced three new initiatives for teacher recuritment. The three proposals will be introduced to the 2023 Legislative Session. Designed to increase Florida’s list of teachers, the first initiative builds upon using military veterans as teachers in a program known as the Military Veterans Certification Pathway which allows Florida veterans to receive a 5-year temporary teaching certificate while earning their bachelor’s degrees. Program requirements include at least four years of active duty military service with an honorable/medical discharge; at lease 60 college credits with a 2.5 grade point average; a passing score on a Florida subject area examination; and Employment in a Florida school district, inclusive of charter schools.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

AGs: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn't ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOKV

Washington state trooper gives 3 goats roaming highway a ride home

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — A Washington state trooper took three goats home after they were found roaming a highway on Tuesday. Three goats were spotted wandering around Highway 12, according to a tweet from Washington State Trooper Katherine Weatherwax. According to KIRO, the goats’ owner wasn’t home so they...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOKV

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
82K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy