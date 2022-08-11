Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
lcnme.com
Public Input Helps Fine Tune Whitefield Draft Amendment
A consensus emerged as the Whitefield Planning Board took input on a draft amendment to the town’s building and development ordinance regulating commercial solar development. At a public hearing on the draft amendment at the Whitefield Central Fire Station, Wednesday, Aug. 3, the six members of the public in...
lcnme.com
Debby Schling Celebrates 15 Years at Newcastle Realty
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Debby Schling has called Maine home for over 20 years now. She spends her time between her two residences in Damariscotta and South Bristol, which allows her familiarity and comfort across several Midcoast communities. Schling takes pride in her understanding of what draws so many...
nerej.com
PBC Environmental nears completion of demolition and environmental abatement at former Mercy Hospital
Portland, ME Since March 2022, PBC Environmental (PBCE), demolition and environmental abatement contractor and consultancy, has taken down the ambulatory wing of the former Mercy Hospital at 144 State St., which included the emergency building. To do so, that section needed to be surgically separated from the 1940s historic structure remaining for redevelopment. The removal generated 480 tons of metal and 3,668 cubic yards of concrete and masonry sent out in 312 truckloads: all for recycling.
WMTW
Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
gcaptain.com
‘El Faro Salute’ Memorial Dedication and Fundraiser
Jay Sawyer is an artist from Rockland, Maine. Before the art he attended Maine Maritime Academy and worked for nine years on the water before returning home to his family. Like all of you who make your living on the water, he had experienced good times and bad ones at sea. Like all of you, his reaction to tragedy at sea is different. When a ship sinks and a crew is lost the family and loved ones grieve the most, mariners next, and the rest of the world is a distant third.
thewindhameagle.com
Reed announces candidacy for Maine House District 106
Dana Reed, a Democrat from Windham, has announced his candidacy for House District 106, which is made up of most of North Windham east of Route 302. "From day one of my 28 year naval career, it was impressed upon me and my shipmates that when you're in the middle of an ocean, -you don't have a choice - you have to work together," Reed said. "That's the approach we need in Augusta. I'm running to make sure our kids can afford to live in Maine when they're done with school and do something about the outrageous cost of living."
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
lcnme.com
Two Artists Combine Function and Artistry at Pemaquid Art Gallery
Hannah Ineson and Bruce Babb are the two Pemaquid Art Gallery artists who create objects rather than paintings, producing beautiful works of art that also can be highly functional. Ineson is a versatile artist who is showing a broad range of her ceramic works, although she is also an accomplished...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan Fair returns with new and familiar elements
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - From local food to the Ferris wheel - even a human cannonball - the 204th Skowhegan State Fair gates opened Thursday. The president of the fair, Tom Dillon, says it is the longest running agriculture fair in the country. He says they did not close during...
lcnme.com
Wanderwood Farm-to-Table Dinner Celebrates Pollinators
Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host a farm-to-table dinner in their event barn on Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Toast the sweet heat of summer in the Midcoast with a multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering. Each course will celebrate the humble and hardworking pollinators whose efforts grace diner tables with the abundance of summer. The evening will begin with cocktails and a farm stroll, including a look at the Wanderwood beehives.
A Nazi U-Boat Once Sunk a US Ship in Maine’s Casco Bay
If you've ever been to Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth or to Peaks Island, you've seen the remnants of gun batteries and lookout towers. These were used in WW1 and especially in WW2 to protect Portland Harbor. You may think that World War II was fought far away from Maine, so you may be surprised by how close those nasty Nazis really got.
wabi.tv
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
WMTW
Person held in Cumberland County Jail dies in cell
PORTLAND, Maine — According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a person being held at the Cumberland County Jail died at the facility Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., a corrections officer found the person unresponsive in their cell. The officer, jail medical staff and Portland first responders were unable...
lcnme.com
New Hope Midcoast to Hold 10th Annual Boutique Clothing Sale
New Hope Midcoast will hold its 10th annual Shop for Hope (Pop Up Shop) sale of new and gently used clothing for adults and children Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27 at the Flanagan Center in Rockland. This year’s event will feature designer clothing from Eileen Fisher and Jill McGowan, and...
wgan.com
The Amazing Acro-cats are performing this month in Portland
All month long The Amazing Acro-cats Pounce on Purrtland! The show will be performed several times between August 12 and August 28 at the St. Lawrence Arts Center at 76 Congress St in Portland. Performance Times:. August 12th 7pm. August 13th 3pm. August 14th 2pm. August 18th and 19th 7pm.
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
foxbangor.com
Colonial Theatres to close its doors
BELFAST — A historic Belfast landmark will be closing next month. On Sept. 19th, Colonial Theatre will be closing its doors unless it can find a new owner. The current owners, Mike Hurley and his wife Therese Bagnardi, purchased the theater in 1995 and have since operated the business together.
