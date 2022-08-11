Read full article on original website
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
Everything I own was stolen from the Uhaul I rented for a cross-country move. How that changed my relationship to ‘stuff’
I recently dropped more than $1,000 on a pair of Italian-made Saint Laurent Chelsea boots. They’re beautiful. They’d been on my mind for years. And now they’re the most expensive thing I’ve ever kept in my closet. Two months ago, I never would have bought them....
Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system
An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
scenicstates.com
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
Rooster Fights Off An Attacking Hawk To Protect His Hens In Missouri Backyard
A rooster is the king of the coop, and there’s a reason why there’s only one in a crowd. They like having all of those hens around them to themselves. Naturally, that can cause them to have some aggression toward anything that tries to take his girls away from him.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’
A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
Escaped capybara spotted wandering loose in Missouri
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri resident said she was shocked during a recent drive when she spotted an unusual animal: a loose capybara, the world's largest living rodent. Christine Ziarkowski said she was driving on Horseshoe Bend, in the Lake of the Ozarks area, when she spotted the animal near the Blue Cat Lodge.
I was sick of nosy neighbours so played a trick on them with mannequins & it definitely gave them something to stare at
A MUM sick of her 'nosy neighbours always spying on her' decided to give them something to stare at. Tammy Zuniga, from Michigan, US, erected some very eye-popping mannequins in her garden. Tammy claims her curtain-twitching locals would 'make her blood boil' with complaints about her painting in her garage...
Bear visits Georgia mall, tries to open doors
July 26 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Georgia mall captured video of a young bear that wandered up to the shopping center and appeared to try to open the doors of multiple businesses. Joakima Douglas said she was on her way to the neighboring movie theater when she spotted...
dailyphew.com
Homeless Dog Finds Car Door Open And Immediately Jumps In
When Bill Shaver met his new rescue dog, he went fishing without contemplating how this experience might alter his life. Bill chose to stop at a rest area while returning to his Missouri home after going fishing in Arkansas. He made the decision to leave the car door open and...
PETS・
Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters
It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
WATCH: Dexter the Dog Walks Like a Human, So No More New Hampshire-Made Wheelchair for Him
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This story is EVERYTHING, I promise you! Meet Dexter, who has gained worldwide fame because he walks like a human now. Dexter learned to walk on his hind legs all on his own, surprising his owner and bringing so much joy to the rest of us. As a matter of fact, Dexter receives hundreds of fan mail letters monthly. But I'll get to that in a minute.
PETS・
This Tennessee Photographer Tricked People Into Thinking She Took Engagement Photos In Italy, When It Was Really An Olive Garden
"When you want Italy vibes for your engagement session but live In Tennessee..."
Dana & Parks: Sending a kid to college? Here are tips to survive drop-off
Back to school is one of the best times of the year for many parents. For those of us with college kids though, it can be really tough to walk away after moving them into their dorm.
Woman dyes white shoelaces brown by soaking them in her cup of black coffee while she was drinking it
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A family friend threw a baby shower for a mutual cousin and invited me. I had a wonderful time at the baby shower. We laughed and gossiped and grazed at the buffet while we watched the guest of honor open her presents.
