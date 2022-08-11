ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson, CT

racedayct.com

RaceDayCT Poll: Who Will Win The Whelen Mod Tour Phoenix Communications 150 At Thompson Speedway

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to Thompson Speedway for the first time since October 2020 Wednesday with the running of the Phoenix Communications 150. The 26-car entry list for Wednesday event includes seven former Whelen Modified Tour event winners at Thompson Speedway. That list includes Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby, Ron Silk, Bobby Santos III, Craig Lutz, Timmy Solomito and Donny Lia.
THOMPSON, CT
racedayct.com

Ted Christopher Drive For Safety Initiative To Award Three Joie Of Seating Seats To Stafford Drivers

(Press release from Stafford Speedway) For the third consecutive season at Stafford Motor Speedway, the Ted Christopher Safety Initiative, established prior to the start of the 2020 season by Christopher’s wife Quinn, will provide three Stafford drivers with new safety equipment. Following the conclusion of the TC 13 Shootout on September 9, three drivers will be awarded a brand new racing seat from The Joie of Seating.
STAFFORD, CT
racedayct.com

Eric Berndt Scores Victory In SK Modified Special Event At Speedbowl

The return to full-time action in the SK Modified division at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl has proved to be a fruitful endeavor for Eric Berndt. Berndt added to his division leading win total by scoring victory in the 50-lap Modified feature Saturday at the Speedbowl. It was the fifth victory...
WATERFORD, CT
Thompson, CT
ABC6.com

Horse trailer involved in three-car crash in Exeter

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a horse trailer was involved in a three-car crash in Exeter on Sunday. State police said there was no injuries and the horse was safely taken from the scene. No further information was immediately released.
fallriverreporter.com

Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95

Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
NBC Connecticut

At Least Two Injured in Thompson Jet Ski Collision

An investigation is underway after two jet skis reportedly collided Saturday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says this happened during the early evening hours at the Quaddick Reservoir in Thompson. The operators of both jet skis suffered injuries and had to be taken to an area hospital...
THOMPSON, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Thompson jet ski crash sends two to hospital

THOMPSON — A jet ski crash in Quaddick Reservoir on Saturday sent two boaters to the hospital, a state official said. Environmental Conservation Police on Saturday responded to a report of a collision between two jet skis on Quaddick Reservoir in Thompson, state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesperson Will Healey said.
THOMPSON, CT
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FUN 107

Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]

It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
WAKEFIELD, MA

