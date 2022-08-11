Read full article on original website
racedayct.com
RaceDayCT Poll: Who Will Win The Whelen Mod Tour Phoenix Communications 150 At Thompson Speedway
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to Thompson Speedway for the first time since October 2020 Wednesday with the running of the Phoenix Communications 150. The 26-car entry list for Wednesday event includes seven former Whelen Modified Tour event winners at Thompson Speedway. That list includes Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby, Ron Silk, Bobby Santos III, Craig Lutz, Timmy Solomito and Donny Lia.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Dale Earnhardt raced at Stafford Motor Speedway
(WTNH) – In our flashback this week, Connecticut is best known for basketball, pro hockey, even Olympic athletes who grew up in many of our cities and towns, but the state has also played host to several notable sporting events. That includes in the realm of racing. In the...
racedayct.com
Ted Christopher Drive For Safety Initiative To Award Three Joie Of Seating Seats To Stafford Drivers
(Press release from Stafford Speedway) For the third consecutive season at Stafford Motor Speedway, the Ted Christopher Safety Initiative, established prior to the start of the 2020 season by Christopher’s wife Quinn, will provide three Stafford drivers with new safety equipment. Following the conclusion of the TC 13 Shootout on September 9, three drivers will be awarded a brand new racing seat from The Joie of Seating.
racedayct.com
Eric Berndt Scores Victory In SK Modified Special Event At Speedbowl
The return to full-time action in the SK Modified division at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl has proved to be a fruitful endeavor for Eric Berndt. Berndt added to his division leading win total by scoring victory in the 50-lap Modified feature Saturday at the Speedbowl. It was the fifth victory...
Pawtucket stadium developer’s Arizona team may leave newly built facility there
Phoenix Rising is often touted as evidence that developer Brett Johnson will have the experience to make a soccer stadium work in Rhode Island.
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
ABC6.com
Horse trailer involved in three-car crash in Exeter
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a horse trailer was involved in a three-car crash in Exeter on Sunday. State police said there was no injuries and the horse was safely taken from the scene. No further information was immediately released.
Motorized bicycle, motorcycle crash in Fall River
The incident occurred near the intersection of Quarry and Quequechan streets.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
fallriverreporter.com
Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95
Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
WCVB
Massachusetts teen, 15, seriously hurt in ATV crash in New Hampshire, officials say
A 15-year-old from Massachusetts has serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the boy was traveling with eight other riders when he failed to navigate part of the trail and was thrown off his ATV as it started to roll downhill.
NBC Connecticut
At Least Two Injured in Thompson Jet Ski Collision
An investigation is underway after two jet skis reportedly collided Saturday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says this happened during the early evening hours at the Quaddick Reservoir in Thompson. The operators of both jet skis suffered injuries and had to be taken to an area hospital...
Police: Kias, Hyundais being targeted by thieves
Between July 1 and Aug. 11, Providence police said they have responded to more than a dozen cases of stolen Kias and Hyundais.
Uxbridge Police cruiser involved in weekend pedestrian accident
UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a police cruiser was involved in a pedestrian accident on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials. Uxbridge Police say the crash happened on E. Hartford Avenue around 10:34 p.m. and an on-duty cruiser was involved. The victim’s condition is unknown at...
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Thompson jet ski crash sends two to hospital
THOMPSON — A jet ski crash in Quaddick Reservoir on Saturday sent two boaters to the hospital, a state official said. Environmental Conservation Police on Saturday responded to a report of a collision between two jet skis on Quaddick Reservoir in Thompson, state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesperson Will Healey said.
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]
It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
