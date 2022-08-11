Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Debby Schling Celebrates 15 Years at Newcastle Realty
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Debby Schling has called Maine home for over 20 years now. She spends her time between her two residences in Damariscotta and South Bristol, which allows her familiarity and comfort across several Midcoast communities. Schling takes pride in her understanding of what draws so many...
lcnme.com
Two Artists Combine Function and Artistry at Pemaquid Art Gallery
Hannah Ineson and Bruce Babb are the two Pemaquid Art Gallery artists who create objects rather than paintings, producing beautiful works of art that also can be highly functional. Ineson is a versatile artist who is showing a broad range of her ceramic works, although she is also an accomplished...
lcnme.com
Democrats Raise Funds for November with Lobster Bake and Raffles
Approximately 175 people gathered at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro for the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake on Sunday, Aug. 7. Under the oppressive sun on one of the hottest days of the year, local candidates running for election in November urged the crowd to vote Democratic and to donate to and volunteer for candidates in their communities. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) and Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) also spoke.
lcnme.com
New Hope Midcoast to Hold 10th Annual Boutique Clothing Sale
New Hope Midcoast will hold its 10th annual Shop for Hope (Pop Up Shop) sale of new and gently used clothing for adults and children Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27 at the Flanagan Center in Rockland. This year’s event will feature designer clothing from Eileen Fisher and Jill McGowan, and...
lcnme.com
Wanderwood Farm-to-Table Dinner Celebrates Pollinators
Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host a farm-to-table dinner in their event barn on Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Toast the sweet heat of summer in the Midcoast with a multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering. Each course will celebrate the humble and hardworking pollinators whose efforts grace diner tables with the abundance of summer. The evening will begin with cocktails and a farm stroll, including a look at the Wanderwood beehives.
lcnme.com
Coopers Mills Auction Returns
A tradition dating back several generations has come back to life. After two COVID-19 related cancellations, the Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department auction returns Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Current grandparents remember attending this event as kids. It was a sale people traveled for miles to attend, hoping to...
lcnme.com
Public Input Helps Fine Tune Whitefield Draft Amendment
A consensus emerged as the Whitefield Planning Board took input on a draft amendment to the town’s building and development ordinance regulating commercial solar development. At a public hearing on the draft amendment at the Whitefield Central Fire Station, Wednesday, Aug. 3, the six members of the public in...
