Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Former deputy cleared after viral video of him "striking" suspect
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A now former Kershaw County deputy has been cleared of an investigation after a viral video captured him punching a suspect in the face during an arrest. On August 15th, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gibson, said there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute former Kershaw...
WLOS.com
Authorities want Conway man with 'white supremacist views' to stay in jail: Court records
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Federal authorities are asking for a Conway man, who police said wanted to plan a Dylann Roof-style attack in early 2017, to remain in prison, according to court documents. The documents state that 35-year-old Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell is accused of violating the terms of...
Comments / 0