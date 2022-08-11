Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecheyennepost.com
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
thecheyennepost.com
Law enforcement seeking alleged Missoula Pre-release Center escapee
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly escaped from Missoula Pre-release Center Monday. The Missoula Correctional Services said in a release Corwin Way, 21, was last seen signing out to go to work Monday at 3 p.m. He is described as having a medium build, 5-foot-11,...
Comments / 0