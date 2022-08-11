ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors

Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Several Midstate schools forced to adjust to staffing shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools systems have begun their second full week of school and staffing shortages continue to be a setback in 2022. Right now, Sumner County schools are reporting 40 openings for bus drivers heading into the second week of school. With this shortage, the transportation department has...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity#Mortgage#Linus Realestate#Real Estate#Homeownership Program#Hfhwm
wmot.org

Gov. Lee: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state hasn't yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as a new school year opens. The GOP governor announced last month that the contentious voucher program would start immediately. That...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Fair's Community Art Project brings people together with creativity

The Community Art Project returned to the Williamson County Fair with an original drawing by Franklin artist and educator Mary Ann McGinley that saw dozens of community members add their own unique touch to the collaborative project. Williamson County Fair Cultural Arts Department Chair Ronnie Leftwich said in a phone...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Artist Guild of Nolensville to host photo walk this Saturday, Aug. 20

The Artist Guild of Nolensville, formed in mid-2021, continues to make its presence known and felt throughout the local community. From its debut at the Broken Wheel Festival at Mill Creek Brewery to hosting painting classes for locals and numerous exhibitions, the guild has worked hard to bring creativity and cultivate community through its work.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Annual fish fry is back again at Ebenezer United Methodist Church

Ebenezer United Methodist Church is hosting its annual community fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 10. From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nolensvillians can stop by for a delicious fish dinner organized by the men of the church. Dinner plates cost $12 and come with two choices of fish, spaghetti, coleslaw or white beans, and dessert. Fish sandwiches are available upon request.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Daycare staffing shortage leads to closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide daycare crisis has now pushed some Nashville mothers to look for other forms of childcare. Staffing shortages have recently closed down daycare locations throughout the city and lowered some companies’ capacities. “I have no other options right now,” Cate Pham, a mother with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family looks back on day twins washed away in Waverly flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been one year since devastating flooding ripped through Waverly and Humphreys County. One family lost everything, including their 7-month-old twins, when flood waters rose on Aug. 21, 2021. On Washington Avenue, the only place left to sit is the stoop. “It brings back a...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy