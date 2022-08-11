Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30

Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors
Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
Belmont free tuition program expands to 12 Nashville public high schools
A program that allows Metro Nashville Public School students to receive a free opportunity to attend Belmont University expanded this fall.
williamsonhomepage.com
Second annual Brentwood History Buff Bowl sees Brentwood Morning Rotary win second title
The Brentwood Morning Rotary Club won the second annual Brentwood History Buff Bowl on Sunday afternoon, bringing home the title for the second year in a row, and earning some money for the service club. The event took place at Brentwood City Hall and saw three teams face off in...
WSMV
Several Midstate schools forced to adjust to staffing shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools systems have begun their second full week of school and staffing shortages continue to be a setback in 2022. Right now, Sumner County schools are reporting 40 openings for bus drivers heading into the second week of school. With this shortage, the transportation department has...
wmot.org
Gov. Lee: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state hasn't yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as a new school year opens. The GOP governor announced last month that the contentious voucher program would start immediately. That...
WSMV
Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
Pride Publishing
Metro Trustee’s Office holds screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee invites the community to the ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’ screening from Soledad O’Brien on Monday, August 15. The screening will take place at Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, starting at 1:30 pm in the Sonny West Conference Room, on the first floor.
williamsonhomepage.com
Fair's Community Art Project brings people together with creativity
The Community Art Project returned to the Williamson County Fair with an original drawing by Franklin artist and educator Mary Ann McGinley that saw dozens of community members add their own unique touch to the collaborative project. Williamson County Fair Cultural Arts Department Chair Ronnie Leftwich said in a phone...
williamsonhomepage.com
Artist Guild of Nolensville to host photo walk this Saturday, Aug. 20
The Artist Guild of Nolensville, formed in mid-2021, continues to make its presence known and felt throughout the local community. From its debut at the Broken Wheel Festival at Mill Creek Brewery to hosting painting classes for locals and numerous exhibitions, the guild has worked hard to bring creativity and cultivate community through its work.
williamsonhomepage.com
Annual fish fry is back again at Ebenezer United Methodist Church
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is hosting its annual community fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 10. From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nolensvillians can stop by for a delicious fish dinner organized by the men of the church. Dinner plates cost $12 and come with two choices of fish, spaghetti, coleslaw or white beans, and dessert. Fish sandwiches are available upon request.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Police Department's Cruz In with the Cops event is set for Sept. 17
The Nolensville Police Department will host the fourth annual Cruz In with the Cops on Saturday, Sept. 17. The free event will take place from 7:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 17 at The Church of Nolensville. All members of the community are invited and anyone interested in showing off their rides—antiques...
People line up for services at free medical clinic in Springfield
People lined up for a chance to receive free medical, dental and vision care at a pop up clinic in Springfield.
WSMV
TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
WSMV
Daycare staffing shortage leads to closures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide daycare crisis has now pushed some Nashville mothers to look for other forms of childcare. Staffing shortages have recently closed down daycare locations throughout the city and lowered some companies’ capacities. “I have no other options right now,” Cate Pham, a mother with...
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
Neighbors save dogs in Montgomery Co. house fire
At least two neighbors pitched in during a house fire in Clarksville to save two dogs trapped inside the home.
By the numbers: Traffic crashes in Tennessee school zones
According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the number of traffic crashes that took place in school zones remained consistent from 2015-2019 before dropping in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic surged.
Nonprofits work to provide Tennessee women abortion services across state lines
Through the Abortion Access Nashville organization, people like Tatum work to find ways to fund a trip and connect women with clinics across state lines.
WSMV
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
WSMV
Family looks back on day twins washed away in Waverly flood
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been one year since devastating flooding ripped through Waverly and Humphreys County. One family lost everything, including their 7-month-old twins, when flood waters rose on Aug. 21, 2021. On Washington Avenue, the only place left to sit is the stoop. “It brings back a...
