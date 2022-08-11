ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Stunning Cover Art & Tracklist For New Album

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8Fsh_0hDckac300
Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is preparing to drop her sophomore album this week. After debuting a couple of collaborations over the past few months, Meg is finally revealing the stacked tracklist.

On Thursday, August 11, Meg shared the album cover and the tracklist for her new LP Traumazine . The cover art features an image of her expressing several emotional stages all at once. Her album will contain 18 new songs including her previously released tracks "Sweetest Pie" featuring Dua Lipa , "Plan B" and "Pressurelicious" featuring Future . Traumazine also holds new collaborations with Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey and Lil Keke.

The album serves as the follow-up to her 2020 album Good News . Meg has been through a lot over the past two years so the album might be a general reflection of all the emotions she's experienced. In an interview with Rolling Stone , Meg described the direction of the project for the first time.

“I want to take you through so many different emotions,” Meg said about the LP . “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”

Since then, she's kept her Hotties informed on the status of the album . Recently, she confirmed the album was finished and shared images of her in the studio. She also tagged Sauce Walka in a social post, which was the first sign of their upcoming collaboration together.

Look out for Megan Thee Stallion's new album Traumazine on all streaming services this Friday, August 12.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Rico Nasty
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Key Glock
Person
Sauce Walka
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cover Art#Album Cover#The Rolling Stones#The Emotions#Rolling Stone
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family

Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy