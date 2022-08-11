Megan Thee Stallion Shares Stunning Cover Art & Tracklist For New Album

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is preparing to drop her sophomore album this week. After debuting a couple of collaborations over the past few months, Meg is finally revealing the stacked tracklist.



On Thursday, August 11, Meg shared the album cover and the tracklist for her new LP Traumazine . The cover art features an image of her expressing several emotional stages all at once. Her album will contain 18 new songs including her previously released tracks "Sweetest Pie" featuring Dua Lipa , "Plan B" and "Pressurelicious" featuring Future . Traumazine also holds new collaborations with Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey and Lil Keke.

The album serves as the follow-up to her 2020 album Good News . Meg has been through a lot over the past two years so the album might be a general reflection of all the emotions she's experienced. In an interview with Rolling Stone , Meg described the direction of the project for the first time.



“I want to take you through so many different emotions,” Meg said about the LP . “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”



Since then, she's kept her Hotties informed on the status of the album . Recently, she confirmed the album was finished and shared images of her in the studio. She also tagged Sauce Walka in a social post, which was the first sign of their upcoming collaboration together.



Look out for Megan Thee Stallion's new album Traumazine on all streaming services this Friday, August 12.