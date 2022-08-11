ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Field of Dreams Game 2022: A celebration of baseball memories in an Iowa cornfield

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It really isn’t about the movie at all. Sure, "Field of Dreams" has its moments, some good acting performances and a bunch of iconic lines, but the film in its entirety doesn’t resonate with every type of baseball fan. For some of us, the schmaltz is just a bit too heavy-handed, the nostalgia a tad too thick, the problems of the characters too unrelatable.
dodgerblue.com

2022 MLB Field Of Dreams Game Dedicated To Vin Scully

The second annual MLB Field of Dreams Game returned to the famed site in Dyersville, Iowa, with a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers were involved by way of late broadcaster Vin Scully being celebrated. Scully narrated the famous speech from the “Field...
