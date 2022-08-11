Read full article on original website
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Hologram Harry Caray sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during Field of Dreams game
A hologram of the late Harry Caray led fans in singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch of the Field of Dreams game.
Fans React to Kevin Costner, MLB Honoring Ray Liotta at Field of Dreams Game
Before Ray Liotta’s Shoeless Joe Jackson disappears into the corn one last time, he reiterates the movie’s infamous tagline. “If you build it, he will come,” says Liotta’s character. Kevin Costner’s Ray Kinsella turns toward home plate, dejected after not receiving an invite to explore the corn, to find his father, John.
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: A celebration of baseball memories in an Iowa cornfield
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It really isn’t about the movie at all. Sure, "Field of Dreams" has its moments, some good acting performances and a bunch of iconic lines, but the film in its entirety doesn’t resonate with every type of baseball fan. For some of us, the schmaltz is just a bit too heavy-handed, the nostalgia a tad too thick, the problems of the characters too unrelatable.
More than 3.1 million TV viewers for ‘Field of Dreams’ game
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 3.1 million viewers watched Fox Sports’ broadcast of Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, about half of the audience for the 2021 game. The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night at a throwback...
2022 MLB Field Of Dreams Game Dedicated To Vin Scully
The second annual MLB Field of Dreams Game returned to the famed site in Dyersville, Iowa, with a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers were involved by way of late broadcaster Vin Scully being celebrated. Scully narrated the famous speech from the “Field...
The ‘Field of Dreams’ Game Deserves to Be an MLB Tradition
Why can’t there be one night in a long season given to charm, nostalgia and family?
