Village board discusses legalizing use of golf carts in Rochester
The Rochester village board reviewed the draft of an ordinance that would authorize the use of golf carts as non-highway vehicles on village streets at Monday’s 40 minute regular meeting. The ordinance states that village residents have requested allowing the use of golf carts, but 625 ILCS 5/11-1426.1 of...
Williamsville board debating hydrant fee
The Williamsville Village Board will be considering adding a $1 fee to monthly water bills to provide for fire hydrant maintenance, it was announced at Monday’s regular board meeting. The money will be kept in a separate fund for hydrant repair and maintenance. Public Works Director Kent Thompson commented...
Sherman board authorizes bid process for road work
The Sherman Village Tuesday night approved a resolution authorizing bids to go out for planned milling and overlay street work this fall. The bid process has a very quick turnaround time, with prospective bidders having only until Aug. 25 to submit bids (the bid notice is elsewhere in this issue).
