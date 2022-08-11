ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Why Michigan State being elite is good for college football

There is a constant narrative that has been floating around in college football over the past few years. That narrative sounds something like this: “There are only a certain number of elite teams, and nobody else can be elite.”. While the first part of that statement is accurate, the...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Big Ten Expansion: Michigan State Spartans versus USC Trojans

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last several weeks, you are aware that the Big Ten Conference is officially expanding once again when the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans join the league in August 2024. That surprising announcement broke on June 30. With that in mind,...
EAST LANSING, MI

