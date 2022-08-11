Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Surprise truck inspections held in York County
YORK, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Board of Governors OKs potential purchase of downtown Norfolk building
A building in downtown Norfolk is being envisioned for a new innovative venture through Northeast Community College, in partnership with the Nebraska Innovation Studio on the University of Nebraska’s Innovation campus in Lincoln, Invest Nebraska, area manufacturers and school districts. Members of the Northeast Board of Governors approved the...
Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services
COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
York News-Times
Watch now: Demo starts on historic Lincoln home; plans for new house revealed
The long-awaited and hotly debated demolition of one of Lincoln’s most historic homes has started. An excavator tore into 2636 Woodscrest early Thursday, beginning the razing and removal of the 5,500-square-foot Norman Revival so its owners can build a new home. John and Ella Wirtz bought the property near...
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
KSNB Local4
Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
1011now.com
One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
kfornow.com
Lincoln’s Covid 19 Death Toll Still Climbing
Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Two more people have died from Covid 19 in Lincoln. Both were men…one in his 50’s, the other over 100. Their deaths bring the pandemic toll in Lancaster County to 449. The health department reported 76 new cases of the virus today…and 69 yesterday.
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
tsln.com
HASTINGS HELP: Longtime rodeo volunteer gives freely of his time, resources
Hastings, Neb. – August 9, 2022 – Darrel Stromer would rather be behind the scenes than in front of the camera, and his volunteer years, hard work, vision and generosity has helped make three events at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings, Neb., a success. At the age...
kfornow.com
Fire Drives Residents From Near South Apartment Building
Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Fire drove residents from a three story apartment building in the near south neighborhood Friday afternoon. It broke out on the deck of a third floor apartment at 1615 Garfield Street. Fire crews rotated in and out of the building, and a second alarm was...
klin.com
Two COVID-19 Deaths Friday, 69 New Cases
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reports two more deaths from COVID 19, a man in his 50’s who was vaccinated and hospitalized and a man in his 100’s who was not vaccinated and hospitalized. The number of deaths is now at 449. There are 59 new confirmed...
klkntv.com
Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
klkntv.com
Car flips over after striking parked vehicle in central Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One was sent to a hospital after they struck a parked vehicle and flipped over their car in a neighborhood south of downtown Lincoln. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday near 22nd and Sumner Streets. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
Occupational Health Safety
Investigation After Worker Death Leads to Citations, Proposed Penalties of $337K for Company
The waste disposal company was cited for 18 citations and was placed in the Severe Violator Enforcement Program. An OSHA investigation led to 18 citations and a proposed penalty of over $337,000 for one employer. According to a press release, OSHA initiated an investigation at Mid-Nebraska Disposal Inc. in Grand...
1011now.com
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln Police, two individuals at the home were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.
York News-Times
Semi driver killed when truck collides with freight train in central Nebraska
The driver of a semitrailer was killed when the semi he was driving collided with a freight train west of Juniata. Around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Adams County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash, which was a quarter-mile south of 12th Street Road and Roseland Avenue. The...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
