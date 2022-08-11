Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
From Hans to Evelyn Deavor, Best Disney and Pixar Twist Villains
As Disney has entered the modern age, the unambiguously over-the-top depictions of classic villainy have been phased out in favor of stories with no clear-cut villains, deriving conflict from broader concepts than just an outright "bad-guy". While some films have achieved this through tackling inner-family and emotional self-discovery, most films have implemented a shocking twist villain whose unassuming nature is later revealed to be more realistically diabolical than the classic fairy tale baddies.
Collider
From 'Narcos' to 'The Mandalorian', the 9 Best Pedro Pascal Performances
From taking on the role of DEA agent Javier Peña in hit crime drama series Narcos to playing bounty hunter Din Djarin in the first live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian, Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal definitely has had an impressive couple of years, making him one of the most sought-out talents in Hollywood today.
Collider
The Most Unexpected Cameos in Marvel Films and Series
Celebrity cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are nothing new, with countless films and TV shows featuring a generous sprinkling of star-studded Easter eggs and blink-and-you'll-miss-it shots that shows how Marvel is always able to provide its audiences with something new and unexpected every time. These cameos can include the...
Collider
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington
Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $1.37 Billion at Global Box Office
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick grossed $7.1 million domestically and $8.4 million from 64 international markets this weekend, taking its global box office haul to a staggering $1.37 billion. The film has made $673 million domestically and $704 million internationally after 12 weekends. Worldwide, Maverick is now the 13th highest-grossing...
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
Collider
'Dangerous Liaisons': Trailer and First Look Images Tease Lavish New Period Drama
Things are getting steamy in a teaser for STARZ’s new romantic drama, Dangerous Liaisons. The series will serve as a account of the days leading up to the events of the classic 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos titled, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Along with the first look teaser, the network also announced that the lust-filled romance will hit the platform on November 6, with episodes following weekly on Sundays. If you’re more of a streamer, new episodes will hit the STARZ app weekly on Sundays at midnight.
Collider
‘Batgirl’ and 9 More Movies That Were Suddenly Canceled
A movie takes a lot of work. It requires hundreds, if not thousands, of people working towards a common goal. It can take years to go from pre-production to official release. Sometimes, however, even after years and years of hard work, a movie can be canceled with no intention of ever seeing the light of day. Most recently, this is the case with the HBO MaxBatgirl movie. As that story unfolds, we may find out exactly why it was scrapped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Where To Find The Pixar Ball Easter Egg In All 2010s Pixar Movies
The Pixar Ball - technically called the Luxo ball - made its animated debut in Pixar's 1986 short Luxo Jr., which also starred the company's famous Luxo lamp. But since the studio delved into feature films in 1995, these little symbols quickly became beloved Easter eggs. The Pixar Ball appeared...
Collider
'Six Days, Seven Nights' Star Anne Heche Dies at 53
Hollywood actress Anne Heche has died at age 53, a rep for Heche's family confirmed the news to TMZ in a statement saying: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact." The Emmy nominee was in a coma after sustaining severe injuries from a car crash in Los Angeles last Friday, August 5. Heche was spotted by a camera speeding past a neighborhood moments before the crash, in which the car was driven 30 feet inside a two-story house. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the car “erupted in heavy fire” shortly after the crash.
Collider
'Prey' and Every 'Predator' Movie Ranked, According to IMDB
The Predator franchise is one of the smaller series compared to some other modern action, or horror franchises but still manages to stand on its own in terms of being recognizable and unique. Especially considering the fact that the series has some of the coolest creature characters ever, being the infamous 'Predators' themselves.
Collider
10 Episodes of 'What If' We Want to See in Season 2
What If...?, the first animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made its way onto TV screens across the multiverse back in 2021. The series looks at some of the most pivotal moments throughout the franchise and evaluates what could've gone differently had one element been changed. A second...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
Collider
‘Prey’: Why Sarii the Dog Is the Movie's Ultimate Good Girl and MVP
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey. When Sarii (Coco) was first shown on-screen in Prey, the same thought ran through all of our heads: “The dog is not allowed to die.” We know what we’re in for if we dare watch Old Yeller or All Dogs go to Heaven, but ever since I Am Legend hit screens in 2007, we haven’t been able to trust action writers with a dog again. The writers behind the script of Prey create a strong bond between Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Sarii, and with every harrowing encounter, audiences fear that Sarii won’t survive, making her role one of the most important and suspenseful subplots of the film.
PETS・
Collider
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
Collider
How to Watch 'Cosmic Love': Where Is the New Reality Dating Show Streaming?
From Love Is Blind to The Bachelor, it seems like reality TV continues to have a soft spot for romantic matches. Also centered on finding true love, Cosmic Love is a new show that will test out the possibility of finding an ideal partner based on zodiac signs. Led by Jess Castro (the showrunner behind Love Island and American Idol), the series focuses on four individuals representing the four classical elements: air, water, fire, and earth. They all attend a retreat in the hopes of leaving there ready for the altar with an astrologically compatible soulmate. As they mingle, cross a couple options off of their list, and eventually decide on a match, the participants must conclude whether they have fallen in love with their future spouse based solely on what the stars have to say.
Collider
'Prey' Shows Dan Trachtenberg's Gift For Transforming Franchises
There's no denying that Prey has become one of the biggest films in the Predator franchise. Not only has it received critical acclaim, but it's also the biggest debut for an original film or television series for Hulu. A large part of that success is due to the steady hand of director Dan Trachtenberg, who takes the film back to the basics that shaped the original Predator film. But it's only the latest in a series of films, including 10 Cloverfield Lane and the short film Portal - No Escape, that manage to revamp and reinvigorate their respective franchises.
Collider
The 10 Lowest-Rated TV Episodes Ever, According to IMDb
Practically just as often as TV audiences are treated to outstanding television episodes, they can also be subjected to terrible ones. It can be because they're dumb, because they ruin an aspect of the show, or simply because they're downright boring, but the fact is that these kinds of episodes are rarely worthwhile.
Collider
How to Watch 'Emily the Criminal': Is the Aubrey Plaza Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
This August, John Patton Ford shares Emily the Criminal, his first full-length feature film that he both wrote and directed. For his theatrical debut, he chose American crime, focusing on one woman whose war with debt and a flawed economic system pushes her to her limits. Emily Benetto (Aubrey Plaza) is a single, young adult woman living in Los Angeles, but not living the dream. The weight of student loan debts makes it impossible for her to accrue wealth, and her minor criminal record certainly doesn't help in finding a high-paying job either. She settles for whatever she can find to pay the bills, but it leaves her feeling dissatisfied.
Collider
Why 'Twilight' Is an Okay Romance and a Phenomenal Family Drama
Twilight is having a renaissance. From Hot Topic selling merch to Tessa Violet recreating the iconic baseball scene in her music video for “Games,” it’s like we’ve been transported back to 2008. Whether you unabashedly love it, vehemently hate it, hate to love it, or love to hate it, the cultural impact of the franchise – in particular, the movies – can’t be denied. While the series is best known for its teen love triangle (Team Edward vs. Team Jacob is loyalty that runs deep to this day), the most compelling aspect of the story actually lies in its platonic relationships – namely, in the unique chosen family dynamic of the Cullens.
Comments / 0