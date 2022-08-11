From Love Is Blind to The Bachelor, it seems like reality TV continues to have a soft spot for romantic matches. Also centered on finding true love, Cosmic Love is a new show that will test out the possibility of finding an ideal partner based on zodiac signs. Led by Jess Castro (the showrunner behind Love Island and American Idol), the series focuses on four individuals representing the four classical elements: air, water, fire, and earth. They all attend a retreat in the hopes of leaving there ready for the altar with an astrologically compatible soulmate. As they mingle, cross a couple options off of their list, and eventually decide on a match, the participants must conclude whether they have fallen in love with their future spouse based solely on what the stars have to say.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO