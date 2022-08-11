Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Collider
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington
Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
Collider
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
Collider
'Dangerous Liaisons': Trailer and First Look Images Tease Lavish New Period Drama
Things are getting steamy in a teaser for STARZ’s new romantic drama, Dangerous Liaisons. The series will serve as a account of the days leading up to the events of the classic 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos titled, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Along with the first look teaser, the network also announced that the lust-filled romance will hit the platform on November 6, with episodes following weekly on Sundays. If you’re more of a streamer, new episodes will hit the STARZ app weekly on Sundays at midnight.
Collider
The Most Unexpected Cameos in Marvel Films and Series
Celebrity cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are nothing new, with countless films and TV shows featuring a generous sprinkling of star-studded Easter eggs and blink-and-you'll-miss-it shots that shows how Marvel is always able to provide its audiences with something new and unexpected every time. These cameos can include the...
Collider
How to Watch 'Emily the Criminal': Is the Aubrey Plaza Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
This August, John Patton Ford shares Emily the Criminal, his first full-length feature film that he both wrote and directed. For his theatrical debut, he chose American crime, focusing on one woman whose war with debt and a flawed economic system pushes her to her limits. Emily Benetto (Aubrey Plaza) is a single, young adult woman living in Los Angeles, but not living the dream. The weight of student loan debts makes it impossible for her to accrue wealth, and her minor criminal record certainly doesn't help in finding a high-paying job either. She settles for whatever she can find to pay the bills, but it leaves her feeling dissatisfied.
Collider
From Hans to Evelyn Deavor, Best Disney and Pixar Twist Villains
As Disney has entered the modern age, the unambiguously over-the-top depictions of classic villainy have been phased out in favor of stories with no clear-cut villains, deriving conflict from broader concepts than just an outright "bad-guy". While some films have achieved this through tackling inner-family and emotional self-discovery, most films have implemented a shocking twist villain whose unassuming nature is later revealed to be more realistically diabolical than the classic fairy tale baddies.
Collider
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
Collider
‘Prey’: Why Sarii the Dog Is the Movie's Ultimate Good Girl and MVP
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey. When Sarii (Coco) was first shown on-screen in Prey, the same thought ran through all of our heads: “The dog is not allowed to die.” We know what we’re in for if we dare watch Old Yeller or All Dogs go to Heaven, but ever since I Am Legend hit screens in 2007, we haven’t been able to trust action writers with a dog again. The writers behind the script of Prey create a strong bond between Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Sarii, and with every harrowing encounter, audiences fear that Sarii won’t survive, making her role one of the most important and suspenseful subplots of the film.
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling' Motion Poster Mixes Calm and Horror
As we continue to anticipate the release of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, the film's distributor Warner Bros keeps on whetting our appetites with a new motion poster just released via its official Twitter page. The psychological thriller set in the utopian city of Victory is centered on a seemingly perfect couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Their paradise faces disruption when Alice begins to suspect that there is more than meets the eye in their little secluded town.
Collider
'Prey' Shows Dan Trachtenberg's Gift For Transforming Franchises
There's no denying that Prey has become one of the biggest films in the Predator franchise. Not only has it received critical acclaim, but it's also the biggest debut for an original film or television series for Hulu. A large part of that success is due to the steady hand of director Dan Trachtenberg, who takes the film back to the basics that shaped the original Predator film. But it's only the latest in a series of films, including 10 Cloverfield Lane and the short film Portal - No Escape, that manage to revamp and reinvigorate their respective franchises.
Collider
Henry Cavill Returns to Set For 'The Witcher' Season 3
Netflix’s The Witcher series has had its fair share of COVID complications, however, as per the site dedicated to show-related updates, Redanian Intelligence, The Geralt of Rivia is back in action on Season 3 sets. On July 25 the production halted abruptly while it was reported that lead star Henry Cavill had tested positive for COVID.
Collider
'The Sandman': Unanswered Questions We Have After Season 1
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.After 30+ years of development hell, the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has finally arrived in television form on Netflix. With Gaiman at the helm (along with David S. Goyer), the series manages to create lush, fully realized worlds that sometimes feel like they've been lifted straight out of the comic pages. The series follows Dream/Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the lord of dreams, who is captured by occultist Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) in an attempt to resurrect his son. Throughout Dream’s imprisonment, the realm of the Dreaming begins to crumble and humanity suffers a mass case of encephalitis lethargica, or “sleeping sickness.”
Collider
‘Bullet Train’ Tops Lowest-Grossing Weekend of the Summer Box Office with $13.1 Million
Sony’s Bullet Train topped the lowest-grossing weekend of the summer movie season with $13.1 million, falling 55% from its opening weekend gross of $30 million. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $54.4 million — a so-so result for a $90 million action film starring Brad Pitt and an exciting ensemble.
