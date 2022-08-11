Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington
Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
‘Batgirl’ and 9 More Movies That Were Suddenly Canceled
A movie takes a lot of work. It requires hundreds, if not thousands, of people working towards a common goal. It can take years to go from pre-production to official release. Sometimes, however, even after years and years of hard work, a movie can be canceled with no intention of ever seeing the light of day. Most recently, this is the case with the HBO MaxBatgirl movie. As that story unfolds, we may find out exactly why it was scrapped.
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
The Most Unexpected Cameos in Marvel Films and Series
Celebrity cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are nothing new, with countless films and TV shows featuring a generous sprinkling of star-studded Easter eggs and blink-and-you'll-miss-it shots that shows how Marvel is always able to provide its audiences with something new and unexpected every time. These cameos can include the...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $1.37 Billion at Global Box Office
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick grossed $7.1 million domestically and $8.4 million from 64 international markets this weekend, taking its global box office haul to a staggering $1.37 billion. The film has made $673 million domestically and $704 million internationally after 12 weekends. Worldwide, Maverick is now the 13th highest-grossing...
'Dangerous Liaisons': Trailer and First Look Images Tease Lavish New Period Drama
Things are getting steamy in a teaser for STARZ’s new romantic drama, Dangerous Liaisons. The series will serve as a account of the days leading up to the events of the classic 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos titled, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Along with the first look teaser, the network also announced that the lust-filled romance will hit the platform on November 6, with episodes following weekly on Sundays. If you’re more of a streamer, new episodes will hit the STARZ app weekly on Sundays at midnight.
‘Day Shift’ Ending Explained: Does Jamie Foxx Take Out the San Fernando Valley Vampires?
Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Day Shift. Day Shift, the debut film from J. J. Perry, starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg is now on Netflix, a vampire-fighting action-comedy set in the San Fernando Valley. Foxx plays Bud Jablonski, whose job as a pool cleaner is a front for his real job: vampire hunter. Bud’s ex-wife Jocelyn (Meagan Good) is planning to move away with their child, Paige (Zion Broadnax), if Bud can’t afford the $10,000 it will cost to put Paige in school and to get her braces. With his back against the wall, Bud has a week to hunt enough vampires, and earn enough money through his hunting skills to keep his family together.
'Prey' and Every 'Predator' Movie Ranked, According to IMDB
The Predator franchise is one of the smaller series compared to some other modern action, or horror franchises but still manages to stand on its own in terms of being recognizable and unique. Especially considering the fact that the series has some of the coolest creature characters ever, being the infamous 'Predators' themselves.
Scream Queen: The 10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror icon and the best survivor girl ever in a horror movie. It also doesn't hurt that her mom (Janet Leigh) starred in Psycho. Psycho could be considered one of the best horror movies ever made. Another movie that is considered one of the best...
From 'Narcos' to 'The Mandalorian', the 9 Best Pedro Pascal Performances
From taking on the role of DEA agent Javier Peña in hit crime drama series Narcos to playing bounty hunter Din Djarin in the first live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian, Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal definitely has had an impressive couple of years, making him one of the most sought-out talents in Hollywood today.
'Don't Worry Darling' Motion Poster Mixes Calm and Horror
As we continue to anticipate the release of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, the film's distributor Warner Bros keeps on whetting our appetites with a new motion poster just released via its official Twitter page. The psychological thriller set in the utopian city of Victory is centered on a seemingly perfect couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Their paradise faces disruption when Alice begins to suspect that there is more than meets the eye in their little secluded town.
Why Bernadette Manuelito Is the Unofficial Star of 'Dark Winds'
Part neo-Western, part psychological thriller, AMC's Dark Winds, set on a Navajo reservation in New Mexico in the 1970s, has captivated audiences this summer with its stunning vistas and tense, compact episodes. The show features standout performances from Zahn McClarnon, as tribal police chief Joe Leaphorn; Kiowa Gordon, as Jim Chee, a morally conflicted FBI agent embedded with the department; and Jessica Matten, as Bernadette Manuelito, Leaphorn's loyal employee and the lone female police officer on the reservation. Matten's character, a tough-as-nails Navajo woman, is an especially welcome antidote to the male-driven crime narratives that have historically dominated television. The marked scarcity of portrayals of Native women in mainstream television –– whether positive or negative –– makes Matten's performance all the more groundbreaking.
Why Not Showing the Bank Heist Made 'Reservoir Dogs' a Better Movie
It's been 30 years since Reservoir Dogs introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino and his rag tag band of thieves: Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino himself), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker). The 1992 film is about a group of thieves aiming to pull off the perfect diamond heist, but the crime goes haywire when one of the men turns out to be a cop. Now, it's well known why Tarantino doesn't show the actual bank heist in Reservoir Dogs, as it came down to a budgetary reason, though the filmmaker himself has always deemed not showing the heist as beneficial to the overall story. Showing the heist itself isn't a bad idea. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why it could've made the Sundance hit even better, but not including that crucial scene that clouds the plot helped make the film unforgettable. Why?
Why the Female Characters of Neil Gaiman's 'Stardust’ Still Endure
On August 10th, Stardust turned celebrated its 15th anniversary. Directed by Matthew Vaughn and based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, the film tells the story of a boy named Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox) seeking to bring a fallen star (Claire Danes) back to his hometown from a magical realm to impress the love of his life (or so he believes). Unlike some fantasy adventures of decades past, Stardust holds up. One of the reasons the film remains relevant is because of its complex characters and their interwoven storylines, but it's the female characters in particular who stand out. They have distinct motivations and the audience gets to know them intimately as the film progresses - whether they're good or evil. They serve different functions within the greater narrative of the film and three characters were particularly vibrant: the fallen star Yvaine, the witch Lamia (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Tristan’s mother, Una (Kate Magowan). Let's take a look back on what made these women so extraordinary.
'Six Days, Seven Nights' Star Anne Heche Dies at 53
Hollywood actress Anne Heche has died at age 53, a rep for Heche's family confirmed the news to TMZ in a statement saying: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact." The Emmy nominee was in a coma after sustaining severe injuries from a car crash in Los Angeles last Friday, August 5. Heche was spotted by a camera speeding past a neighborhood moments before the crash, in which the car was driven 30 feet inside a two-story house. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the car “erupted in heavy fire” shortly after the crash.
‘Prey’: Why Sarii the Dog Is the Movie's Ultimate Good Girl and MVP
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey. When Sarii (Coco) was first shown on-screen in Prey, the same thought ran through all of our heads: “The dog is not allowed to die.” We know what we’re in for if we dare watch Old Yeller or All Dogs go to Heaven, but ever since I Am Legend hit screens in 2007, we haven’t been able to trust action writers with a dog again. The writers behind the script of Prey create a strong bond between Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Sarii, and with every harrowing encounter, audiences fear that Sarii won’t survive, making her role one of the most important and suspenseful subplots of the film.
