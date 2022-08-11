Read full article on original website
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
The Most Unexpected Cameos in Marvel Films and Series
Celebrity cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are nothing new, with countless films and TV shows featuring a generous sprinkling of star-studded Easter eggs and blink-and-you'll-miss-it shots that shows how Marvel is always able to provide its audiences with something new and unexpected every time. These cameos can include the...
'Don't Worry Darling' Motion Poster Mixes Calm and Horror
As we continue to anticipate the release of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, the film's distributor Warner Bros keeps on whetting our appetites with a new motion poster just released via its official Twitter page. The psychological thriller set in the utopian city of Victory is centered on a seemingly perfect couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Their paradise faces disruption when Alice begins to suspect that there is more than meets the eye in their little secluded town.
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington
Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
‘Batgirl’ and 9 More Movies That Were Suddenly Canceled
A movie takes a lot of work. It requires hundreds, if not thousands, of people working towards a common goal. It can take years to go from pre-production to official release. Sometimes, however, even after years and years of hard work, a movie can be canceled with no intention of ever seeing the light of day. Most recently, this is the case with the HBO MaxBatgirl movie. As that story unfolds, we may find out exactly why it was scrapped.
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
From Hans to Evelyn Deavor, Best Disney and Pixar Twist Villains
As Disney has entered the modern age, the unambiguously over-the-top depictions of classic villainy have been phased out in favor of stories with no clear-cut villains, deriving conflict from broader concepts than just an outright "bad-guy". While some films have achieved this through tackling inner-family and emotional self-discovery, most films have implemented a shocking twist villain whose unassuming nature is later revealed to be more realistically diabolical than the classic fairy tale baddies.
‘Prey’: Why Sarii the Dog Is the Movie's Ultimate Good Girl and MVP
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey. When Sarii (Coco) was first shown on-screen in Prey, the same thought ran through all of our heads: “The dog is not allowed to die.” We know what we’re in for if we dare watch Old Yeller or All Dogs go to Heaven, but ever since I Am Legend hit screens in 2007, we haven’t been able to trust action writers with a dog again. The writers behind the script of Prey create a strong bond between Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Sarii, and with every harrowing encounter, audiences fear that Sarii won’t survive, making her role one of the most important and suspenseful subplots of the film.
Why the Female Characters of Neil Gaiman's 'Stardust’ Still Endure
On August 10th, Stardust turned celebrated its 15th anniversary. Directed by Matthew Vaughn and based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, the film tells the story of a boy named Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox) seeking to bring a fallen star (Claire Danes) back to his hometown from a magical realm to impress the love of his life (or so he believes). Unlike some fantasy adventures of decades past, Stardust holds up. One of the reasons the film remains relevant is because of its complex characters and their interwoven storylines, but it's the female characters in particular who stand out. They have distinct motivations and the audience gets to know them intimately as the film progresses - whether they're good or evil. They serve different functions within the greater narrative of the film and three characters were particularly vibrant: the fallen star Yvaine, the witch Lamia (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Tristan’s mother, Una (Kate Magowan). Let's take a look back on what made these women so extraordinary.
How to Watch 'Emily the Criminal': Is the Aubrey Plaza Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
This August, John Patton Ford shares Emily the Criminal, his first full-length feature film that he both wrote and directed. For his theatrical debut, he chose American crime, focusing on one woman whose war with debt and a flawed economic system pushes her to her limits. Emily Benetto (Aubrey Plaza) is a single, young adult woman living in Los Angeles, but not living the dream. The weight of student loan debts makes it impossible for her to accrue wealth, and her minor criminal record certainly doesn't help in finding a high-paying job either. She settles for whatever she can find to pay the bills, but it leaves her feeling dissatisfied.
From 'Narcos' to 'The Mandalorian', the 9 Best Pedro Pascal Performances
From taking on the role of DEA agent Javier Peña in hit crime drama series Narcos to playing bounty hunter Din Djarin in the first live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian, Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal definitely has had an impressive couple of years, making him one of the most sought-out talents in Hollywood today.
Why Not Showing the Bank Heist Made 'Reservoir Dogs' a Better Movie
It's been 30 years since Reservoir Dogs introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino and his rag tag band of thieves: Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino himself), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker). The 1992 film is about a group of thieves aiming to pull off the perfect diamond heist, but the crime goes haywire when one of the men turns out to be a cop. Now, it's well known why Tarantino doesn't show the actual bank heist in Reservoir Dogs, as it came down to a budgetary reason, though the filmmaker himself has always deemed not showing the heist as beneficial to the overall story. Showing the heist itself isn't a bad idea. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why it could've made the Sundance hit even better, but not including that crucial scene that clouds the plot helped make the film unforgettable. Why?
Where To Find The Pixar Ball Easter Egg In All 2010s Pixar Movies
The Pixar Ball - technically called the Luxo ball - made its animated debut in Pixar's 1986 short Luxo Jr., which also starred the company's famous Luxo lamp. But since the studio delved into feature films in 1995, these little symbols quickly became beloved Easter eggs. The Pixar Ball appeared...
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Why Cam Is the Best Boyfriend Choice for Belly
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age series available to stream on Prime Video, which takes viewers on a romantic, beach-filled summer that leaves people either wanting a whirlwind teenage romance or reminisce them. The show follows Belly (Lola Tung), a hopeless romantic 16-year-old who goes on an annual summer trip with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) and her older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) to Cousins, a town perfect for both the quiet and the beach lovers. There, they stay in a house belonging to the Fishers, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and her sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). This time, however, Belly feels she is over the awkward teenage phase and is now hoping to enjoy summer to the best of her abilities by meeting new people, exploring parts of town, and spending quality time with loved ones — all the while figuring out if she still has feelings for Conrad, her childhood crush.
10 Highest Grossing Movies With the Lowest IMDb Scores
Commercial success and critical approval don't always go together. There have been hundreds of movies that are beloved by their small fan bases but which failed to find large audiences. Similarly, there have also been blockbusters that raked in big returns but drew negative, even hostile, reviews. Sometimes bad movies...
Why 'Twilight' Is an Okay Romance and a Phenomenal Family Drama
Twilight is having a renaissance. From Hot Topic selling merch to Tessa Violet recreating the iconic baseball scene in her music video for “Games,” it’s like we’ve been transported back to 2008. Whether you unabashedly love it, vehemently hate it, hate to love it, or love to hate it, the cultural impact of the franchise – in particular, the movies – can’t be denied. While the series is best known for its teen love triangle (Team Edward vs. Team Jacob is loyalty that runs deep to this day), the most compelling aspect of the story actually lies in its platonic relationships – namely, in the unique chosen family dynamic of the Cullens.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Clip: Be Careful What You Wish For
While the summer blockbuster season may be coming to a close, August has presented itself as a great month for smaller scale releases. One of the more interesting films releasing this month is the George Miller directed fantasy drama Three Thousand Years of Longing, based on A.S. Byatt short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. We’re just a couple of weeks away from its theatrical debut and MGM just released a new clip highlighting Elba and Swinton’s headbutting chemistry.
'Six Days, Seven Nights' Star Anne Heche Dies at 53
Hollywood actress Anne Heche has died at age 53, a rep for Heche's family confirmed the news to TMZ in a statement saying: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact." The Emmy nominee was in a coma after sustaining severe injuries from a car crash in Los Angeles last Friday, August 5. Heche was spotted by a camera speeding past a neighborhood moments before the crash, in which the car was driven 30 feet inside a two-story house. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the car “erupted in heavy fire” shortly after the crash.
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: Kidnapped or Rescued?
From Halloween to prom, is there any other event that sounds perfectly fitting for a high school setting with a thriller twist? The answer is yes, and having a carnival in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin not only enables more lies to be uncovered, but yet the presence of another iconic horror-like chase. In this chapter, we get to know more about Mouse's (Malia Pyles) dark past and fill in all the blanks about her odd habit of connecting with people that have missing children. Not only that, but Imogen (Bailee Madison) and Tabby's (Chandler Kinney) sexual assault experiences could be an even more important story to tell with Tabby's film project. These and other important moments for the main ensemble are showcased in Episode 7.
