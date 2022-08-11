On August 10th, Stardust turned celebrated its 15th anniversary. Directed by Matthew Vaughn and based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, the film tells the story of a boy named Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox) seeking to bring a fallen star (Claire Danes) back to his hometown from a magical realm to impress the love of his life (or so he believes). Unlike some fantasy adventures of decades past, Stardust holds up. One of the reasons the film remains relevant is because of its complex characters and their interwoven storylines, but it's the female characters in particular who stand out. They have distinct motivations and the audience gets to know them intimately as the film progresses - whether they're good or evil. They serve different functions within the greater narrative of the film and three characters were particularly vibrant: the fallen star Yvaine, the witch Lamia (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Tristan’s mother, Una (Kate Magowan). Let's take a look back on what made these women so extraordinary.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO