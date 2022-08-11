Read full article on original website
alienstookmycows
4d ago
Yeah the Ripley’s believe it or not museum… for those who are not too young to know what that is
Reply(1)
32
Related
Stereogum
Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”
Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
Doja Cat Says She "Was Never Supposed to Have Hair" — So She Shaved It All Off
Doja Cat stunned fans on Aug. 5 when she went on Instagram Live and proceeded to shave her hair and eyebrows off. Armed with a razor and a stunning graphic blue eyeliner look, the rapper gave a brief explanation of why she decided to cut her hair. "I feel like...
Doja Cat Shaves Off Eyebrows During Live Stream, Reveals Why She Went Bald
Doja Cat took to Instagram live to debut her new hairstyle––or lack there of––and explain what went into her decision to shave her head. "I was never supposed to have hair," she said. She explains that she has never enjoyed having hair or having to maintain...
Doja Cat Makes Shaved Brows Chic With Fun, Creative Designs
Doja Cat gives shaved brows a whole new meaning with her latest looks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi, 5, ‘Loves Fashion’, Says Grandma Tina Knowles
Beyonce‘s youngest daughter Rumi Carter, 5, has inherited her stylish superstar mom’s love for fashion, according to her grandmother. “Rumi loves fashion. She picks out her own clothes,” Tina Knowles, 68, told Oprah Daily. “We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top that had the same colors. It actually looked really cute. She’s 5. I was impressed.”
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday
Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free
Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her
Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup. Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied. You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Comments / 33