ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 33

alienstookmycows
4d ago

Yeah the Ripley’s believe it or not museum… for those who are not too young to know what that is

Reply(1)
32
Related
Stereogum

Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doja Cat
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi, 5, ‘Loves Fashion’, Says Grandma Tina Knowles

Beyonce‘s youngest daughter Rumi Carter, 5, has inherited her stylish superstar mom’s love for fashion, according to her grandmother. “Rumi loves fashion. She picks out her own clothes,” Tina Knowles, 68, told Oprah Daily. “We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top that had the same colors. It actually looked really cute. She’s 5. I was impressed.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday

Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Eyebrows#Natural Hair#Museum#The Doja Cat
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free

Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos

She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
WEIGHT LOSS
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy