Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard
On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
fox4news.com
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
Texas business owner charged with hate crime, viral video captured incident
A San Angelo business owner has been charged with a hate crime following her arrest for an assault that was caught in a video that went viral in April.
Security guards shoot man outside Dallas nightclub, police say
DALLAS — Two security guards shot a 22-year-old man who police say was driving his vehicle toward the guards outside of a men's club in Dallas early Sunday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. outside of the Pandora's Men's Club at 10649 Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas, near Interstate 35E and Lombardy Lane.
KLTV
Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
Man wanted in killing of another man at North Texas youth football game, police say
LANCASTER, Texas — A man was fatally shot during an argument at a youth football game Saturday evening in Lancaster, south of Dallas, police said in a news release. Police identified the suspect as Yaqub Salik Talib, who remained wanted by authorities on Sunday afternoon. The shooting at the...
dallasexpress.com
Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested
The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
Circulating post debunked by police departments in Texas
Authorities in Texas are warning residents of a circulating false post that claims a serial killer is "hunting" in their area.
fox4news.com
Suspect caught on camera stealing from Dallas church
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for help finding a man who stole from a church in north Oak Cliff. Security cameras captured video of the man breaking into Iglesia Gracia Divina on Aug. 4. He stole nearly $8,000 worth of musical equipment. The man has a distinctive tattoo on...
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Killed Crossing I-20
A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (August 5th-August 11th, 2022)
Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of August 5th through August 11th, 2022:. –Officers arrested a suspect who attempted to cash a $2,500 fraudulent check at First Financial Bank. The suspect had been successful in cashing one in Grapevine. — There...
fox4news.com
Police seek man wanted for fatal shooting at youth football game in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Texas - Police are searching for a man accused of a fatal shooting at a youth football game in Lancaster Saturday night. Yaqub Salik Talib has an active warrant out for his arrest in connection with the shooting. This happened just before 9 p.m., when police were called about...
fox4news.com
Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
Dallas police searching for robbery suspects
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a recent robbery. Police say the robbery took place on Sunday, June 31st at the Chevron gas station at 3600 Duncanville Road.
webcenterfairbanks.com
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland
GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
Video Shows Just How Insane Driving in Dallas-Fort Worth Can Be
Want to watch a whole lot of stupidity in one video? Here you go. Let me tell you, I love Dallas-Fort Worth, but boy do I hate driving down there. The heavy traffic is the worst part, but the bad drivers can be just as frustrating. For the most part,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police
Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
