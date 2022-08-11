ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
Washington State
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight

The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
NBC Sports

Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis needs to be more decisive

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis played his first game for the team on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel’s review of the third-round pick’s performance could be boiled down to three words. After the Titans lost to the Ravens, Vrabel said in a press conference that Willis...
NBC Sports

Jonas Griffith dislocates elbow, seeks to return in six weeks

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of only two defensive starters playing for the Broncos on Saturday night. He injured his left elbow on the second play. Griffith told Troy Renck of Denver7 that he dislocated his elbow and hopes to return in roughly six weeks. Griffith played 13 games...
Taylor Heinicke
Carson Wentz
Sam Howell
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NFL
#American Football
Yardbarker

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, S Jaquiski Tartt return to practice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. Smith, 23, had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games during...
ClutchPoints

Bears fans were all over Justin Fields revenge angle vs. Matt Nagy

There can never be enough drama in the NFL, and so we bring you another one that involves Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Kansas City Chiefs senior assistant & quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who had a reunion of sorts on the field during Saturday’s 2022 NFL preseason game between the Bears and the Chiefs at Soldier Field.
NBC Sports

Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson

The Packers are getting some offensive pieces back on the practice field. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that the team is activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said all three players will be limited to individual work and walkthroughs for the time being.
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87

By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
