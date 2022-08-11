Read full article on original website
'Half-Assed': Broncos Crush Cowboys; 3 'Available' Rookies Can't Prove Jerry Jones Right
Jerry Jones said goodbye to three players - Cooper, Gregory and Collins - who didn't provide a manageable bang for buck. How would their rookie replacements do in their Cowboys debut at Denver?
Deion Sanders slams Pro Football Hall of Fame: 'My jacket got to be a different color'
Deion Sanders took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the recent caliber of its inductees, saying some didn't belong next to him.
NBC Sports
If Ravens, Lamar Jackson don’t get a deal done by Week One, what happens next?
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has set a Week One deadline for getting a new contract in place with the team. Coach John Harbaugh has said a deal will get done when it gets done. So what happens if it doesn’t get done by Week One?. Obviously, it could still...
Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball
In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight
The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
NBC Sports
Malik Willis: I can’t continue to rely on my legs, but that’s what the preseason is for
Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his preseason debut for the Titans on Thursday night, completing 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards and taking five carries for 38 yards with a 7-yard touchdown. Head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that he’d like Willis to be more decisive and throw the...
NBC Sports
Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis needs to be more decisive
Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis played his first game for the team on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel’s review of the third-round pick’s performance could be boiled down to three words. After the Titans lost to the Ravens, Vrabel said in a press conference that Willis...
NBC Sports
Jonas Griffith dislocates elbow, seeks to return in six weeks
Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of only two defensive starters playing for the Broncos on Saturday night. He injured his left elbow on the second play. Griffith told Troy Renck of Denver7 that he dislocated his elbow and hopes to return in roughly six weeks. Griffith played 13 games...
NBC Sports
Report: Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener
Texans quarterback Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19 Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports. The positive test kept Allen out of Thursday’s practice, and it will keep him home for the team’s first preseason game Saturday against the Saints. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced earlier in the night...
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
CBS News
"Philly didn't want you, Indy didn't want you": Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz hit with tough questions from reporter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a new home for the 2022-23 NFL season and it's a short drive down Interstate 95 from the City of Brotherly Love. Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders by the Colts during the offseason and will now face his former team twice this season.
Brown on Cowboys WR Injuries: ‘Tell Jerry Jones to Call Me’
The free agent wide receiver wants to hear from Dallas.
Yardbarker
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, S Jaquiski Tartt return to practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. Smith, 23, had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games during...
Bears fans were all over Justin Fields revenge angle vs. Matt Nagy
There can never be enough drama in the NFL, and so we bring you another one that involves Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Kansas City Chiefs senior assistant & quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who had a reunion of sorts on the field during Saturday’s 2022 NFL preseason game between the Bears and the Chiefs at Soldier Field.
NBC Sports
Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson
The Packers are getting some offensive pieces back on the practice field. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that the team is activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said all three players will be limited to individual work and walkthroughs for the time being.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87
By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
Russell Wilson Praises Broncos' TE Albert Okwuegbunam After Impressive Scrimmage
Denver's new franchise quarterback couldn't help but talk about Albert Okwuegbunam after Thursday's joint practice with Dallas.
'Predator': Goodell Overstepping Bounds of Decency with Deshaun Watson Label?
Just because Goodell has the power to essentially decree that the former Houston Texas quarterback is a predator does not mean he should do so.
NBC Sports
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut
The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
NBC Sports
Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, wanted in connection with shooting death at youth football game
Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former NFL cornerback and Amazon pregame analyst Aqib Talib, is wanted in connection with a shooting death that occurred at a youth football game in Texas. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Via WFAA.com, police in Lancaster, Texas said that there was...
