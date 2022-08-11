ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Price Analysis#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Shiba Inu#Binance Rrb#The Weekly Chart#Shib#Ema
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers to be overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Is $25,000 the next supply level for BTC holders

Bitcoin has resumed its affinity for the upside after the slight retracement last week and relative uncertainty earlier this week. That uncertainty was caused as the market eagerly anticipated inflation data which turned out softer than anticipated. The lower inflation data boosted investors’ sentiment. Hence, encouraging an overall bullish outlook....
BUSINESS
u.today

Shiba Inu Owners Should Be on "Lookout," Says David Gokhshtein: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Revolutux And Shiba Inu Are Two Low-Price Altcoins To Invest In Over The Crypto Winter

As the crypto winter sets in, many investors wonder if any opportunities remain in the market. One area that continues to offer potential is altcoins. While Bitcoin has grabbed most of the headlines in recent years, there are several other cryptocurrencies that have shown promise. Revolutux coin is one of those altcoins. As the market adjusts to the crypto winter, the Revolutux coin is positioning itself as a serious contender in the altcoin space.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!

Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Can Carlossy Caterpillar Achieve What Meme Coin Giants Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have?

As a result of the excitement around Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), other meme coins have started to emerge rapidly in the cryptocurrency market. While some were effective and garnered attention, others merely disappeared from the market. However, among the other meme-coins that became popular in late 2021, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin remain at the top of the list.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy