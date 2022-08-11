ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Woman Killed In Freak Accident At South Carolina Beach

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ymxq1_0hDccHK200
Photo: Getty Images

A woman was killed in a freak accident when she was impaled by an umbrella on a South Carolina beach.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coronor Tamara Willard , 63-year-old Tammy Perreault of Garden City was on at a local beach when a stray beach umbrella picked up by the wind struck and impaled her around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday (August 10), per 15 News . She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died as a result of chest trauma.

Scotty's Beach Bar in Surfside Beach shared a tribute to Perreault on Thursday on its Facebook page , saying everyone should strive to be a sweet as her.

"Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all."

The post encouraged people to keep Perreault's family in their thoughts, especially her husband, Mike .

"Mike we love you and are immensely sorry for your loss," the post stated. "Everyone at Scotty's staff and Scotty's family will continue prayers."

According to a 2021 study published in the Journal of Safety Research , around 5,512 beach umbrella injuries were recorded between 2000 and 2019, with wind being the cause of 50.6% of those injuries, News 13 reports. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises spiking a beach umbrella pole into the sand at least 2 feet deep, packing the base with sand and anchoring it with a weight.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Garden City, SC
Crime & Safety
Surfside Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Garden City, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Surfside Beach, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
Horry County, SC
Accidents
Complex

South Carolina Woman Dies After Being Impaled by Loose Beach Umbrella Blowing in the Wind

A South Carolina community is mourning the death of Tammy Perreault, a 63-year-old woman who died after being impaled by a loose beach umbrella. WMBF reports the tragedy took place at around at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at Beach Access 14 in Garden City, where strong winds pulled the umbrella from its anchor. Witnesses say the object, which had a spiked end, went flying into the air before it ultimately struck Perreault in the chest.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Bar#Accident
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man, 68, rescued after boat capsized in South Carolina

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island. Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday. The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
wpde.com

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The driver in a fatal Little River crash Thursday night has been identified. Jason Stocks, 51, was involved in the single-vehicle crash on Highway 111 near Cemetery Road, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Willard said he died of traumatic injuries when...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
newschain

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Perreault,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

One injured in crash along Highway 544 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a crash along Highway 544 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at 2:22 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Persivant Drive, HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
CONWAY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CHARLESTON, SC
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
454
Followers
211
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy