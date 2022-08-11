ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis

Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals?  Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.Skip Adhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_433835579about:blankhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_1307692683https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_900863419javascript:false You may […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Will Zalatoris wins Fed Ex St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Will Zalatoris claims his first PGA Tour victory. Zalatoris shot a final-round 4-under 66 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, to win the cup. After Zalatoris and Straka tied the 18th twice, Zalatoris claimed victory on the third playoff hole, the par-3 11th,. Zalatoris kept the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans. On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate it’s 100 years of service to veterans. The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Industry
actionnews5.com

Fire truck and motorcycle crash on East Holmes Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire truck and motorcycle crashed near Waldrup Street. At 6:28 pm, officers were on the scene of an incident on East Holmes Road where a firetruck and a motorcycle had crashed. The neighbors said they saw the whole thing happen while outside on their porch.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Mayor#Urban Construction#Common Ground Alliance#Cga#Action News
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

New cross in Cordova sends message of hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
actionnews5.com

New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW employee killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

City watch for Deaf child that ran away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for runaway child. Mar’Qicus Lamar was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black hair, right brown eye, and left blue eye. Lamar is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW worker killed on the job in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An MLGW worker was killed Thursday on a job site near Millington, MLGW said. The worker, a linesman, was identified as Michael Nowlin, who worked with the company since 2004. According to the Millington Fire Department, Nowlin was working on an above-ground transformer at the under-construction...
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf. Aug. 10-14 TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Gas leak in Collierville leads to road closures

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The fire department is responding to a gas leak on New Byhalia Road. Roads shut down after gas leak on New Byhalia to White Road and Old Byhalia. Maynard Way has also been shut down behind Walmart. Collierville Police Department will announce when these roads will...
COLLIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy