Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Will Zalatoris wins Fed Ex St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Will Zalatoris claims his first PGA Tour victory. Zalatoris shot a final-round 4-under 66 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, to win the cup. After Zalatoris and Straka tied the 18th twice, Zalatoris claimed victory on the third playoff hole, the par-3 11th,. Zalatoris kept the...
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans. On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate it’s 100 years of service to veterans. The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care...
MLGW lineman dies in the line of duty, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lineman for Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) died while on the job Thursday, according to MLGW. The utility company said that Michael Nowlin was fatally injured Thursday, August 11, on a job site at a new subdivision in the Millington area. WATCH: Witness describes...
Fire truck and motorcycle crash on East Holmes Rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire truck and motorcycle crashed near Waldrup Street. At 6:28 pm, officers were on the scene of an incident on East Holmes Road where a firetruck and a motorcycle had crashed. The neighbors said they saw the whole thing happen while outside on their porch.
Second walkway in 10 days collapses at Peppertree Apartments, residents say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a troubled Memphis apartment complex said there has been a second collapse on the property. “It’s horrible,” said a woman who has lived in Peppertree Apartments for five years. The tenant asked to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation. She shared a...
Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
The ruff life: How Millie the maintenance dog helps keep TPC Southwind spotless for the FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the time the sun rises over TPC Southwind, the maintenance crew has already been hard at work for hours. "The alarm clock goes off at 3:45 a.m. this week," said course superintendent Nick Bisanz. Crews from all over the Mid-South form a small army of...
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
State issues second order for Memphis nursing home to shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dirt and cockroaches in cabinets and on dishes, medication mismanagement, and unlicensed staff caring for residents are just a few of the problems at one Memphis nursing home. A nursing home FOX13 investigated has been ordered to shut down again. In July, FOX13 told you about...
MLGW will not disconnect utilities for nonpayment from Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer utility bills are sky high and folks are broke. Luckily, Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said they can help customers make ends meet. The utility announced this week that no residential customer will have their power cut off for not paying their bill. The utility also said this is a temporary policy.
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
MLGW employee killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
City watch for Deaf child that ran away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for runaway child. Mar’Qicus Lamar was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black hair, right brown eye, and left blue eye. Lamar is...
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf. Aug. 10-14 TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at...
Gas leak in Collierville leads to road closures
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The fire department is responding to a gas leak on New Byhalia Road. Roads shut down after gas leak on New Byhalia to White Road and Old Byhalia. Maynard Way has also been shut down behind Walmart. Collierville Police Department will announce when these roads will...
