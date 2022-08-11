Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dick’s Open Brings Big Money to Binghamton
According to a report by Krystal Cole of Spectrum News, the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament is expected to bring massive money to the local Binghamton economy. The Dick's Sporting Goods Open at the En-Joie golf course is set to take over Binghamton this week, running from Wednesday through Sunday. The tournament will feature 78 golfers vying for a $2.1 million purse and on Friday, Zac Brown Band will play a concert on the 18th hole after the day of golf concludes. It's a calendar event every year for Binghamton area residents and this year is no different as anticipation starts to build this week.
GALLERY: Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
Wiffle Ball Stadium Considered for West Endicott’s Grippen Park
Broome County may develop a wiffle ball stadium as part of a major improvement project being planned for Grippen Park in the town of Union. County Executive Jason Garnar said he's "really excited" about the plans that now are being developed for upgrading the recreation area in West Endicott. The...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
NFL・
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
609
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0