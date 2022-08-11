According to a report by Krystal Cole of Spectrum News, the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament is expected to bring massive money to the local Binghamton economy. The Dick's Sporting Goods Open at the En-Joie golf course is set to take over Binghamton this week, running from Wednesday through Sunday. The tournament will feature 78 golfers vying for a $2.1 million purse and on Friday, Zac Brown Band will play a concert on the 18th hole after the day of golf concludes. It's a calendar event every year for Binghamton area residents and this year is no different as anticipation starts to build this week.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO