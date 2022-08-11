ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Agency-Wide' Internet Outage Impacting Oklahoma Employment Security Commission

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
A statewide internet outage is impacting services for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

According to Taylor Adams at OESC, someone cut a fiber line near the Capitol causing a loss in Internet services. They say this is impacting OESC’s ability to deliver all services at all local offices, including access to claims and UI benefits information.

Adams said that services could be restored in 3-5 hours but there is no exact estimate on how long repairs might take. All local offices and call centers are currently closed.

107.3 PopCrush

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
