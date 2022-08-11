Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Halftime: Angry Coach Mike McCarthy VIDEO on 17-0 Deficit: 'Not Good Enough Football!'
Follow along as we keep you up to date on Saturday night's preseason matchup versus Dallas and Denver.
QB Controversy? Despite Mistake Lock Outshines Smith In Seahawks Preseason Debut
Drew Lock made his case to be the starter in his Seahawks preseason debut
NBC Sports
Kelce's heir apparent Jurgens shows why Eagles drafted him
Watching Cam Jurgens obliterate defensive tackles, get out front on running plays and expertly make pre-snap reads and calls, it was easy to forget it was his first NFL game. With Jason Kelce out after elbow surgery, Jurgens started the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night and played the entire first half with both the first and second offense. In all, he played 36 snaps at center and it was quite an auspicious debut for the rookie second-round pick from Nebraska.
NBC Sports
Why Giants signing Judge would go against Pence's philosophy
If the Giants sign New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in the offseason, it's safe to say Hunter Pence won't be a fan of the move. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carmen Kiew and Cole Kuiper on "Summer Sunday," the former Giants outfielder said that if San Francisco wants to make a big splash in the offseason, Judge would be the guy they sign. However, Pence feels the Giants signing Judge would go against his personal notion on how a team should be built.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeMeco Ryans Wasn't Surprised by Impressive Preseason Outing From Samuel Womack III
Samuel Womack III balled out in the 49ers' first preseason game, which didn't surprise DeMeco Ryans at all. Ryans wants Womack to build off that performance.
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy on Cowboys’ 17 penalties: Clearly way too much
It apparently doesn’t matter whether the Cowboys’ first team, second team or third team is on the field, they are going to commit penalties. Way too many penalties. The Cowboys led the league with 153 last season, 11 more than any other team, with 127 of those accepted, according to NFLpenalties.com. Dallas continued that trend in the wild-card loss to the 49ers with another 14 flags.
NBC Sports
Brian Daboll: It was strange not calling offensive plays
The start of the preseason schedule means that it is time for rookies around the league to get their first taste of NFL game action and some coaches also will be experiencing new things this week. Brian Daboll was a head coach for the first time as he led the...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”
As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
For the first time, Watson apologizes also notes he's in counseling
The Cleveland Browns are set to take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars and, for the first time in a long time, QB Deshaun Watson is talking to someone in the media. Watson spoke at his introductory press conference and once during minicamp. Each time he made it clear that he did not disrespect any women. During his introduction, he noted that counseling wasn’t something he believed he needed.
NFL Preseason Odds: Saints vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
In the heart of Texas, the New Orleans Saints will get their preseason started when they travel to Houston to face off with the Texans. Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Saints-Texans prediction and pick will be made. Last season, the Saints finished in second place...
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing two new players to training camp deals.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan “looked sharp” in Colts’ debut
Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons in Atlanta before the March trade that sent the former league MVP to Indianapolis. Now, everything once old is new again. Ryan made his Colts’ debut Saturday against the Bills. He played four series, going into the second quarter, and completed 6 of 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut
The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
NBC Sports
Thairo crushes walk-off homer as Giants sweep Pirates
Through four innings Sunday at Oracle Park, it appeared as though the Giants would cruise to a smooth victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. But unlike last year, nothing has come easy for the Giants during the 2022 MLB season. After jumping out to a commanding lead early in the game,...
Cowboys VIDEO at Broncos: Dak Prescott & Stars Get Pregame Work
The Broncos host the Cowboys on Saturday, in the first of three tune-up games for each club as the NFL regular season approaches.
NBC Sports
Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires
Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
NBC Sports
Cardinals cut Kingsley Keke, four others
The Cardinals announced five cuts on Sunday afternoon with defensive lineman Kingsley Keke headlining the list of players who won’t be making the roster this year. Keke was a 2019 Packers fifth-round pick who was claimed off of waivers by the Texans in January. They cut him in May and he signed with the Cardinals.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Preseason rolls on with Aug. 20 battle vs Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Los Angeles Chargers preseason schedule continues on Saturday, Aug. 20 as Justin
NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Deal Former Top Three Pick to Thunder
The Thunder could cash in chips for a young cornerstone center.
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith: Drake London’s knee injury not a long-term concern
Falcons first-round pick Drake London left the team’s first preseason game with a knee injury, but initial reports were that the wideout avoided anything serious. Head coach Arthur Smith offered confirmation of that on Sunday. While Smith did not say when London would be returning to the field, he did say that the team is not concerned that it will be an extended absence.
Comments / 0