Richmond, VA

Tony Craddock, Jr.’s new single, ‘Elevation’

RICHMOND, Va. --Sit back and enjoy! Today, friend of the show, Tony Craddock, Jr. performs his new song, “Elevation”. Check him out live, tonight at 7 p.m. at the Potomac Music Live Summer Concert in Lorton. Also, he will be performing live Saturday, Aug. 27th at the 3rd Annual Jazz in the Country Benefit Music Festival in King George, VA.
‘Unite the Light’ remembrance walk honors sacrifices made 5 years ago in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gathered at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville Friday night to honor and remember the sacrifices made five years ago during the Unite the Right rally. Four local faith-based organizations, including Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville, Congregate Charlottesville, and the African American Pastors Council, organized...
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster

Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are reliable, come with a biscuit and aren't super expensive — $6 gets you two strips, and they almost always put an extra in the box.And yeah, it's a chain restaurant. But it's also the only location in the state, so whatever.If you're looking for a high-end tender, try The Cocky Rooster, with locations on Main Street in the Fan and Short Pump. A two-piece combo with fries and a coke comes out to more than $17 after tax and tip, but they're crispy, juicy and come with an extensive array of sauces and dips to choose from. Ned's Cocky Rooster lunch. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
Bistro 804 in Richmond’s West End

Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook makes his way to Bistro 804, where embracing the Central Virginia area code provide just a small part of the neighborhood appeal. He stumbles upon a long-lost friend, makes a new friend, and finds a new favorite restaurant. I’ve been hearing friends and...
Carytown Watermelon Festival celebrates 40th anniversary this Sunday

It’s time to celebrate the dog days of summer and all things watermelon this weekend in Carytown. The Carytown Watermelon Festival is back in Carytown this weekend, and you’ll find all the usual suspects to celebrate four decades of the popular gathering on W. Cary Street, including live music, vendors, food and beverage, and of course, lots of fresh watermelon slices.
Get Away: Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Located in Richmond, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) reopened in May following a more than $30 million renovation and expansion that includes a new immersive orientation theater, grand two-story entrance, cafe, store and more. While VMHC had historically focused on Richmond, today’s artifacts, paintings and exhibits cover Virginia’s five major regions.
Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17

Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
