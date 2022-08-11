Read full article on original website
Tony Craddock, Jr.’s new single, ‘Elevation’
RICHMOND, Va. --Sit back and enjoy! Today, friend of the show, Tony Craddock, Jr. performs his new song, “Elevation”. Check him out live, tonight at 7 p.m. at the Potomac Music Live Summer Concert in Lorton. Also, he will be performing live Saturday, Aug. 27th at the 3rd Annual Jazz in the Country Benefit Music Festival in King George, VA.
Carytown Watermelon Festival rolls into Richmond on Sunday
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival is coming to Richmond on Sunday, August 14 with hopes of leaving families happy and full of the many variations of the tasty fruit before summer ends.
Preparation for the 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival in Emporia-Greensville already underway
In fewer than seven weeks, Emporia-Greensville will celebrate the 60th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival. What follows is a list of some things that came about after 1963, the year of the first Annual Virginia Peanut Festival. Regardless of your age, be prepared to be very surprised to learn that the...
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
DON’T MISS: Dorey Park celebrates National Farmers Market Week
Dorey Park in Henrico County is holding a major celebration for National Farmers Market Week on Saturday.
‘Unite the Light’ remembrance walk honors sacrifices made 5 years ago in Charlottesville
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gathered at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville Friday night to honor and remember the sacrifices made five years ago during the Unite the Right rally. Four local faith-based organizations, including Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville, Congregate Charlottesville, and the African American Pastors Council, organized...
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster
Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are reliable, come with a biscuit and aren't super expensive — $6 gets you two strips, and they almost always put an extra in the box.And yeah, it's a chain restaurant. But it's also the only location in the state, so whatever.If you're looking for a high-end tender, try The Cocky Rooster, with locations on Main Street in the Fan and Short Pump. A two-piece combo with fries and a coke comes out to more than $17 after tax and tip, but they're crispy, juicy and come with an extensive array of sauces and dips to choose from. Ned's Cocky Rooster lunch. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
Bistro 804 in Richmond’s West End
Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook makes his way to Bistro 804, where embracing the Central Virginia area code provide just a small part of the neighborhood appeal. He stumbles upon a long-lost friend, makes a new friend, and finds a new favorite restaurant. I’ve been hearing friends and...
More than 7 in 10 youngsters from Metro Richmond remain in region as young adults
About 72% of young people in the Metro Richmond region remained in the area a decade later as young adults, according to a U.S. Census Bureau analysis released recently. The data tracked census, survey and tax data for people born between 1984 and 1992, analyzing their locations at ages 16 and 26.
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members
Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.
Richmond seeing rise in unsheltered homelessness: 'We gotta help people survive'
"The numbers have tripled from what we were serving before, it's hard to keep up with them," Rhonda Sneed said. "Our supply is getting very limited."
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
How Virginia power walking group promotes better health: 'It’s a sisterhood'
Some Richmond women are reclaiming their health one step at a time to fight a problem plaguing the African American community.
Carytown Watermelon Festival celebrates 40th anniversary this Sunday
It’s time to celebrate the dog days of summer and all things watermelon this weekend in Carytown. The Carytown Watermelon Festival is back in Carytown this weekend, and you’ll find all the usual suspects to celebrate four decades of the popular gathering on W. Cary Street, including live music, vendors, food and beverage, and of course, lots of fresh watermelon slices.
McDonald's to host local drive-up hiring day event
McDonald’s local franchises are seeking to hire over 8,000 employees to join the “McFamily” to support restaurants throughout Virginia this fall.
Get Away: Virginia Museum of History & Culture
Located in Richmond, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) reopened in May following a more than $30 million renovation and expansion that includes a new immersive orientation theater, grand two-story entrance, cafe, store and more. While VMHC had historically focused on Richmond, today’s artifacts, paintings and exhibits cover Virginia’s five major regions.
Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17
Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
New Starbucks coming to Chippenham Mall on Richmond’s Southside
A new Starbucks location will open near the intersection of Chippenham Parkway and Hull Street, according to a nearby retailer.
