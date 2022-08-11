ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’

David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
Us Weekly

Millie Bobby Brown Used ‘Unhealthy Situation’ With TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic in ‘Stranger Things’ Performance

Using pain for inspiration. Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how she channeled her emotions about an “unhealthy situation” with TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic into her season 4 Stranger Things performance. “I felt very vulnerable,” the 18-year-old actress told Allure for their September 2022 cover story. “Also, no one on the set knew I was […]
Us Weekly

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez’s Relationship Timeline

A rebound romance or the real thing? Jason Momoa and Eiza González were linked following his split from Lisa Bonet and their relationship hasn’t stopped making headlines. The Aquaman star announced he was getting a divorce via a joint statement with Bonet in January 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these […]
The List

Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You

Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
tvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling Around Who 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Is Dating

Among the many benefits of Stranger Things' enormous success has been the emergence of several young celebrities who seem poised to have promising futures. Following the debut of the show's fourth season, many were focused on breakout Sadie Sink, who was first introduced to the show in season 2. Now, many want to know who the young actress might be dating.
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
