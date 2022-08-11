Read full article on original website
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’
David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
Millie Bobby Brown Used ‘Unhealthy Situation’ With TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic in ‘Stranger Things’ Performance
Using pain for inspiration. Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how she channeled her emotions about an “unhealthy situation” with TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic into her season 4 Stranger Things performance. “I felt very vulnerable,” the 18-year-old actress told Allure for their September 2022 cover story. “Also, no one on the set knew I was […]
Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez’s Relationship Timeline
A rebound romance or the real thing? Jason Momoa and Eiza González were linked following his split from Lisa Bonet and their relationship hasn’t stopped making headlines. The Aquaman star announced he was getting a divorce via a joint statement with Bonet in January 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these […]
Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo On How Eddie’s Death Might Affect Dustin And His Friendship With Steve In Season 5
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo shared his thoughts on how Eddie's death might affect Dustin in the upcoming fifth and final season.
Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You
Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident
It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’
Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe inNetflix's Blonde
Ana de Armas is taking on the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde film and the resemblance is uncanny. See pictures of the actress in character side-by-side with the real-life blonde bombshell.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Not Happy About How Mike Wheeler Has Changed
Mike Wheeler's personality shift in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 disappoints fans.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
Marilyn Monroe-Lookalike Says She Gets Death Threats
Leylah Dobinson, 23, has over 20,000 Instagram followers and said she has always been inspired by Monroe's natural beauty and personality.
Rumors Are Swirling Around Who 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Is Dating
Among the many benefits of Stranger Things' enormous success has been the emergence of several young celebrities who seem poised to have promising futures. Following the debut of the show's fourth season, many were focused on breakout Sadie Sink, who was first introduced to the show in season 2. Now, many want to know who the young actress might be dating.
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
Millie Bobbie Brown Had A Toxic Relationship During 'Stranger Things' & Shared Her Story
Millie Bobby Brown opened up this week about her relationship with her former boyfriend and famous TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic. The pair got together when she was just 16 and he was 20. They split in January 2021. Be warned, there’s some colorful language used. In an interview with...
