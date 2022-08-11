ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Distractify

Sink Your Teeth Into These 'Day Shift' Filming Locations

The new Netflix vampire comedy Day Shift follows Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a blue-collar dad just trying to provide for his family in the San Fernando Valley. What he won't say about his profession is that his pool cleaning business is actually a front for a union of vampire hunters that kill the undead for cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

TikToker Fired After Bragging About Doing Errands While On-The-Clock at Her Remote Job

Daniel Craig had what many argue to be his breakout role in 2005's L4yer Cake, which also featured an up-and-coming Tom Hardy in a supporting role. In the film, Craig and his cohorts run a drug operation that gets threatened by other gangsters. When Craig's character finds himself in a pickle, he turns to another criminal he respects for advice on handling the sticky situation (played by Colm Meaney).
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
Salon

How AMC’s "Interview with the Vampire" will expand on Lestat

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. AMC is readying a new series based on "Interview With The Vampire," the landmark 1976 book from author Anne Rice that was eventually turned into a landmark 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise as sexually fluid bloodsuckers who spend the centuries moping through their melancholy un-lives. Rice released a follow-up, "The Vampire Lestat," in 1985, officially kicking off a Vampire Chronicles universe that is beloved to this day.
TV SERIES
AFP

Contestants spar in great Argentinian grill-off

Argentine grill masters fired up their spits Sunday for the fourth annual Federal Roast Championship in Buenos Aires.  The competition will be judged based  on how the cooks execute their own specialized techniques for meat-grilling, a tradition common throughout southern South America.  mr/yow/caw/st
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir

On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
MUSIC
Distractify

Jerry, Get a Job! Here Are the Best 'Rick and Morty' Episodes to Make You Laugh and Think

"To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Rick and Morty. The humor is extremely subtle, and without a solid grasp of theoretical physics, most of the jokes will go over a typical viewer's head. There's also Rick's nihilistic outlook ..." We'll just stop here. Does this sound familiar to you? If so, then you're probably a fan of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's genius animated Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. This copypasta went viral circa 2017, representing the annoying side of the fandom, and it's just too darn funny to look past.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Tom Sturridge's Transformation for 'The Sandman' Wasn't All Physical

The Lord of Dreams/Morpheus strikes an imposing figure in the Netflix series The Sandman. Even when Morpheus is trapped, held captive in a seemingly unbreakable prison, he continually radiates a commanding aura, leading his captors to approach him from a safe distance. Article continues below advertisement. So what did it...
MOVIES
Distractify

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Parents Immigrated to Canada as War Refugees

If you attempt to have a conversation with us right now, chances are we'll bring up Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age dramedy — which Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher co-created — is gearing up to release its third season on Netflix and fans are ready to re-embrace the typical shenanigans of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
WORLD
Distractify

Who Is The Frenchman on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? Redditors Think They Know His Identity

Through 10 seasons so far, a number of Whitney Thore's boyfriends have been featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Although Chase Severino and Lennie Alehat saw a ton of facetime on the TLC series, not all of Whit's beaus have wanted their identities known. Considering Whitney's boyfriend Avi (whose face wasn't shown on MBFFL) turned out to be secretly dating/lying to a handful of other women during their relationship, fans have rightly been suspicious of Whit's current love interest.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

