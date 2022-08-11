Read full article on original website
Related
Sink Your Teeth Into These 'Day Shift' Filming Locations
The new Netflix vampire comedy Day Shift follows Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a blue-collar dad just trying to provide for his family in the San Fernando Valley. What he won't say about his profession is that his pool cleaning business is actually a front for a union of vampire hunters that kill the undead for cash.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
TikToker Fired After Bragging About Doing Errands While On-The-Clock at Her Remote Job
Daniel Craig had what many argue to be his breakout role in 2005's L4yer Cake, which also featured an up-and-coming Tom Hardy in a supporting role. In the film, Craig and his cohorts run a drug operation that gets threatened by other gangsters. When Craig's character finds himself in a pickle, he turns to another criminal he respects for advice on handling the sticky situation (played by Colm Meaney).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Relationship Timeline Started With 'Stranger Things'
There is so much more to Stranger Things than just creepy moments and scary monsters to defeat. Some of the characters on the show have incredible connections, and there are a handful of beautiful love stories that have unfolded. Article continues below advertisement. Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are two...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
How AMC’s "Interview with the Vampire" will expand on Lestat
This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. AMC is readying a new series based on "Interview With The Vampire," the landmark 1976 book from author Anne Rice that was eventually turned into a landmark 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise as sexually fluid bloodsuckers who spend the centuries moping through their melancholy un-lives. Rice released a follow-up, "The Vampire Lestat," in 1985, officially kicking off a Vampire Chronicles universe that is beloved to this day.
Contestants spar in great Argentinian grill-off
Argentine grill masters fired up their spits Sunday for the fourth annual Federal Roast Championship in Buenos Aires. The competition will be judged based on how the cooks execute their own specialized techniques for meat-grilling, a tradition common throughout southern South America. mr/yow/caw/st
RELATED PEOPLE
As the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Approaches, Here Are Some Folks That Got Her Right
There's a reason why Princess Diana was referred to as the People's Princess. She reached millions of individuals all over the world who saw her as a true being of love and compassion. "The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other," she once said.
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir
On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Reba McEntire Stars in Lifetime's 'the Hammer' — Is It a True Story?
The upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer reunites television favorites Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman as sisters on opposite sides of the law. Although Lifetime is sometimes known for its exaggerated plots, is The Hammer based on a true story?. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Lifetime film...
Jerry, Get a Job! Here Are the Best 'Rick and Morty' Episodes to Make You Laugh and Think
"To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Rick and Morty. The humor is extremely subtle, and without a solid grasp of theoretical physics, most of the jokes will go over a typical viewer's head. There's also Rick's nihilistic outlook ..." We'll just stop here. Does this sound familiar to you? If so, then you're probably a fan of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's genius animated Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. This copypasta went viral circa 2017, representing the annoying side of the fandom, and it's just too darn funny to look past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Did Callie Leave 'Good Trouble'? Inside Maia Mitchell's Exit
Australian actress Maia Mitchell has played the role of Callie Adams since The Fosters first premiered on Freeform (then called ABC Family) in 2013. When The Fosters announced its spinoff show, Good Trouble, Maia and Callie were along for the ride. Then, in March 2022, Maia announced she was leaving Good Trouble.
Tom Sturridge's Transformation for 'The Sandman' Wasn't All Physical
The Lord of Dreams/Morpheus strikes an imposing figure in the Netflix series The Sandman. Even when Morpheus is trapped, held captive in a seemingly unbreakable prison, he continually radiates a commanding aura, leading his captors to approach him from a safe distance. Article continues below advertisement. So what did it...
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Parents Immigrated to Canada as War Refugees
If you attempt to have a conversation with us right now, chances are we'll bring up Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age dramedy — which Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher co-created — is gearing up to release its third season on Netflix and fans are ready to re-embrace the typical shenanigans of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast Talks Recreating Hurricane Katrina Disaster for Apple TV Plus Series (EXCLUSIVE)
The Apple TV Plus miniseries Five Days at Memorial focuses on the beleaguered staff of the titular hospital during Hurricane Katrina — and brings the natural disaster to jaw-dropping life. It's one of the most awe-inspiring and nail-biting productions on TV, and Distractify has the behind-the-scenes scoop on how it was possible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Count the Number of Keys Found in Netflix's 'Locke & Key'? We Did!
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Locke & Key. Alas, lovers of the supernatural. The final chapter of Netflix’s Locke & Key has arrived and I’m not crying, you are. Based on the comic by the same name, the series quickly gained popularity after its debut on the network in February 2020.
What Happened to Nadia Jagessar From Netflix's 'Indian Machmaking'?
Now that Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking has premiered on Netflix, fans have questions about some of the show's participants. Nadia Jagessar was one of the women looking for love with the help of a professional matchmaker. Article continues below advertisement. Did she ultimately end up with anyone from the...
Who Is The Frenchman on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? Redditors Think They Know His Identity
Through 10 seasons so far, a number of Whitney Thore's boyfriends have been featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Although Chase Severino and Lennie Alehat saw a ton of facetime on the TLC series, not all of Whit's beaus have wanted their identities known. Considering Whitney's boyfriend Avi (whose face wasn't shown on MBFFL) turned out to be secretly dating/lying to a handful of other women during their relationship, fans have rightly been suspicious of Whit's current love interest.
Why Did Aisha Tyler Leave 'Ghost Whisperer?' It Seemingly Came Down to Scheduling
A long-running television show coming to an end is always bittersweet. Additionally, a star of said show making their departure can feel like a double punch to the gut for fans. Unfortunately, fans of Ghost Whisperer’s Aisha Tyler know the feeling all too well. Article continues below advertisement. Fans...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
25K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0