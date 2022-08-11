ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- Kids are returning to the classroom sooner than you think. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul Public schools start in three weeks. Teachers in those districts, as well as metro and state-wide, are hoping you can help them get ready for the year by "clearing their wish lists."Clearing these lists not only improves the learning environment but saves teachers thousands of dollars from their own pockets.Kristin Vaillancourt is a third-generation teacher working with elementary-aged special education students in the St. Louis Public School District. She has an Amazon wish list, along with nearly 400 other Minnesota...

2 DAYS AGO