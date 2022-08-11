Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
TechRadar
What Samsung and Huawei are doing to stop you breaking your next foldable
When Huawei and Samsung served up their first consumer-ready foldables to the world in 2019, once tech enthusiasts had picked their jaws up off the floor, the first question on many people's lips was, 'how fragile are they?'. Despite being among the most expensive and technologically-advanced phones on the market,...
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far
The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are here at last, and even though their value for money is objectively good at the same starting prices as their predecessors, early adopters of these refined and faster-than-ever foldables can get a lot of great pre-order deals in a lot of different places.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
LG Display unveils 97-inch OLED panel that creates "cinematic" 5.1 sound by vibrating
What just happened? LG Display is known for producing some of the best TV technology on the market. The 97-inch panel it's just shown off at a South Korean exhibition sounds like it'll offer an impressive picture, but it also has a feature that could increase its appeal: the panel vibrates to produce 5.1 sound without the use of a built-in speaker.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G62 refresh with a change of silicon launches via Flipkart in India
Motorola, having now completed its bumper flagship product event in China, has now turned its attention to the more affordable Moto G62 for the Indian market. However, it is not the handset based on the Snapdragon 480+ SoC released earlier in 2022. This new version is powered by the 695 instead for "true", 12-band 5G connectivity.
CNET
Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
makeuseof.com
Samsung's New Foldable Phones Are Official: Here Are the Galaxy Flip4 and Galaxy Fold4
After a few months of steady leaks, Samsung has finally unveiled its foldable phones for 2022, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4. The phones aren't massively different to last year's models, barring a significantly upgraded chipset and some welcome polish to the design and software, and the relatively high prices are the same as before.
Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza
Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
Samsung Unveils Premium Foldable Smartphones
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF showcased its latest high-end foldable smartphones on August 10, keeping prices at the same level as last year's. Samsung said the latest models make it easier for phone owners to use Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram and Microsoft Corp's MSFT Outlook apps. Samsung priced its...
pocketnow.com
Here’s why I’d buy the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 over the Galaxy Fold 4
Smartphone companies are announcing their new foldable flagship devices left and right. On August 10, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Motorola also unveiled the new RAZR 2022 flip phone, and Xiaomi revealed its latest Mix Fold 2 foldable device. In my...
Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal lets you trade in any busted old Galaxy and get $1,000 back
With the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now on sale, AT&T is offering a tempting trade-in deal to entice new buyers. If you trade in any Samsung Galaxy phone, AT&T will offer $1,000 in bill credits spread out over the term of your contract. Samsung loyalists will be able to join the folding class, and get their hands on Samsung's true flagship.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 wants to steal some of that foldable phone limelight
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was just announced, and it's drawing a lot of attention right now with flagship specs, improved cameras, and a steep price. Plus, we just saw the new Motorola Razr 2022, so it has been a busy week full of foldable phone announcements. Xiaomi doesn't want all the attention to go to Samsung and Motorola, though. The Chinese giant has introduced its all-new foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.
Phone Arena
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Right now, if you want to carry a smartphone that gives you the option of using a larger, tablet-sized display, your only option is to buy a foldable phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N, Huawei Mate X2, and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. If the latest rumors are right, we could even be adding the Pixel Fold (or Notepad) to that list. All of these phones open along the horizontal axis to reveal a larger tablet-sized display.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi launches the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition as the cheapest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone yet
After CEO Lei Jun's annual speech yesterday, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition. Initially rumored to be the Redmi K50 Ultra or Redmi K50S Pro, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition debuts as the top dog in the Redmi K50 series, and also appears to have the honor of being the cheapest smartphone yet with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
LG DualUp 28MQ780-B 28"
This monitor is 16:18, which gives you 2 x 21.5” 16:9 monitor stacked equivalent space. It took about a week for me to get used to it; frankly, it is not for me. Maybe two side by side would work! But the stacked concept is excellent if you need two screens and have a small workspace. We could not fault the monitor in tests, so it gets our buy recommendation.
TechSpot
