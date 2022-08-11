Read full article on original website
Wave 3
‘I can’t sit here and wait’: Some JCPS parents frustrated with day one bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the 2022-2023 school year amid a bus driver shortage that brought delays to both the morning and afternoon commutes. “Yes, unfortunately the students will be late,” JCPS Executive Director of Transportation Marcus Dobbs said on...
'We have significant community pushback': JCPS Board member wants school district's masking policy modified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Board member James Craig wants the school district to modify its current masking policy. "Given the substantial community feedback, I think we have an obligation to the city to have a discussion about it," Craig said. Craig is referencing the latest...
wdrb.com
Some Hardin County students dismissed early on first day as bus drivers get used to routes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools let some students go home an hour early on the first day Wednesday so bus drivers could get used to their routes. Normal dismissal for all students starts Thursday. As of right now, the district has a bus driver for every route. But...
Wave 3
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
wdrb.com
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
WLKY.com
New nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help local vets, children in need
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — There's a new nonprofit in Oldham County dedicated to helping veterans and children in need. It's called 'Be like Griff', named after Daniel Griffith, a 39-year-old Crestwood army veteran who was killed in a car accident on I-71 in December 2021. Investigators determined that traffic...
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocate Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
'Frustrated, violated, shocked': Cherokee Triangle homeowners look for help in car keying incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highland neighbors living in Cherokee Triangle are looking for a man, captured on security camera video, allegedly keying cars in the area Satuday. Lena Lions, who lives in the area, says her and fellow homeowners are, "frustrated, violated, shocked." According to neighbors, he was going around...
WLKY.com
Former Jeffersontown High School student arrested after threatening school on social media
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown High School had extra security at school on Friday due to threats made on social media Thursday. According to Jeffersontown police chief Richard Sanders, the threat came from 19-year-old David Horseman, a former student of the school. After being notified of the social media post,...
wdrb.com
Building industry association opening new HVAC trade school program in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trade school will open soon in Louisville. The Building Institute of Greater Louisville will offer a training program focused on the Heating and Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) trade. Students will get classroom and hands-on learning to prepare them to work in the field...
WLKY.com
Man killed after crashing into tree on Oldham County road
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man was killed Friday night in a crash in Oldham County, according to the Oldham County police. Oldham County authorities responded at 6:21 p.m. Friday to a report of a car crash on Rose Island Road north of Oldham Acres Road. When they got...
WLKY.com
Bellarmine University awarded $1.45M grant for future math and science teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A national grant aims to put more Bellarmine students in the classroom as science and math teachers. The school has been awarded a $1.45 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, the grant will allow Bellarmine to recruit and prepare highly...
'Either I die, or he dies'; Kentuckiana police vow to protect kids during school shootings
Following the tragedy in Uvalde, four local agency leaders promise parents they will not make the same "mistakes." Thousands of Kentuckiana students are now back in the classroom, just months after 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas were killed in theirs by an 18-year-old gunman. The scary reality...
LMPD: 2 men rob USPS employee at gunpoint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a United States Postal Service employee was robbed at gunpoint Friday. Around 5 p.m. police said they responded to the call of a robbery in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane, near Greenwood Road in the PRP neighborhood. When police...
WLKY.com
LMPD charge Louisville woman with murder in Watterson Expressway crash, victim identified
Louisville Metro Police have charged a Louisville woman with murder in connection with a deadly fiery crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway for several hours early Sunday morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old Maria Lara. Arrest records say Lara had been drinking prior to rear-ending a second vehicle at a...
Louisville neighborhood business owners concerned for safety; 'There's been no police presence at all'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Business owners in Irish Hill voiced concerns Thursday about law enforcement's response to crime in the area. Videobred Owner Jamie Pence has been running his business in Irish Hills since the 1980s. Pence said this is the first time he's been scared to leave work at night.
wdrb.com
Metro United Way launches new online platform connecting Jefferson County residents with needed resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit launched a new platform to help connect people to the resources they need. Metro United Way's virtual United Community Care Coordination Center is now open to anyone in Louisville and Jefferson County in partnership with another local nonprofit, The Hope Buss. MUW said...
WLKY.com
2 lanes of Frankfort Avenue reopen ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting through Frankfort Avenue just got a little earlier. Almost two weeks ahead of schedule, Louisville Water has reopened two lanes of traffic. Originally scheduled to reopen on Aug. 22, two-way traffic opened just after 5 p.m. Thursday near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant. The lanes have been closed so that Louisville Water could replace critical water mains in that area.
Wave 3
Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour. MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package is on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.
WLKY.com
One person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person died in a firey crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway several hours early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The incident was called in just after 4 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson. This content is imported from...
