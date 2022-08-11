ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Jefferson County, KY
Traffic
Jefferson County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Pollio
WLKY.com

Man killed after crashing into tree on Oldham County road

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man was killed Friday night in a crash in Oldham County, according to the Oldham County police. Oldham County authorities responded at 6:21 p.m. Friday to a report of a car crash on Rose Island Road north of Oldham Acres Road. When they got...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#First Day Of School#Day By Day#Jcps
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 men rob USPS employee at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a United States Postal Service employee was robbed at gunpoint Friday. Around 5 p.m. police said they responded to the call of a robbery in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane, near Greenwood Road in the PRP neighborhood. When police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WLKY.com

2 lanes of Frankfort Avenue reopen ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting through Frankfort Avenue just got a little earlier. Almost two weeks ahead of schedule, Louisville Water has reopened two lanes of traffic. Originally scheduled to reopen on Aug. 22, two-way traffic opened just after 5 p.m. Thursday near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant. The lanes have been closed so that Louisville Water could replace critical water mains in that area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour. MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package is on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

One person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person died in a firey crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway several hours early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The incident was called in just after 4 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson. This content is imported from...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy