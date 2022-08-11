ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 13 of training camp

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs held their thirteenth training camp practice on Thursday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

They had some good injury news to kick off the final practice session of the week ahead of the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. Three players returned to practice after having missed practices recently with injury.

TE Jody Fortson (Quad) returned after having missed the past eight practices with his injury. DT Taylor Stallworth (Knee contusion) had missed four practices with his injury, but also returned to the practice field. Finally, WR Daurice Fountain (Groin) was back at practice after missing two days with his injury.

Only OT Lucas Niang (Knee) remains on the active/PUP list, but the team did have some other absences. WR Gary Jennings (concussion) has now missed six practice sessions with an injury. DB Zayne Anderson (Shoulder) is missing his first practice after leaving early from Tuesday’s practice with the injury. DE Frank Clark was absent from practice with sickness on Thursday, but it doesn’t seem to be serious.

During the course of practice, WR Omar Bayless was spotted in the medical tent. Andy Reid told reporters afterward that he left practice early with back tightness.

