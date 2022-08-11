Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated...
WTVQ
Nursing facility leader concerned about proposed federal regulations
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- There are growing concerns after proposed federal mandates for nursing home facilities. Health leaders in Kentucky say the mandates could cause challenges for their centers, with a shortage of nurses and aides. This year, the Biden Administration has been calling for major reforms in nursing homes to...
WTVQ
FEMA updates for flood victims in Eastern KY
Residents needing help with their cleanup efforts can contact the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 606-268-0896. Crisis Cleanup will connect residents with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities to help with drywall, flooring and appliance removal, fallen trees and mold mitigation. All services are free and will end August 19, 2022.
WTVQ
Beautiful conditions on the way to start the weekend
A cold front has brought with it September-like conditions to close out the workweek. Afternoon highs on Friday will struggle to reach the upper 70s as drier and cooler conditions settle in. A few clouds will be possible for the afternoon but other than skies will remain mostly sunny. Dewpoints will be dropping into the 50s during the day as well making it feel very comfortable.
WTVQ
Mostly dry week ahead with below-average temperatures
Scattered showers and thunderstorms were common Sunday afternoon across eastern Kentucky, with an area of low-pressure nearby. For much Sunday night, we will be in the warm sector of this storm system, so isolated to briefly scattered showers remain possible. On Monday, the cold front will begin to move east,...
