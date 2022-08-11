ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

FanSided

New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense

New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
Valley News Dispatch

Burrell to lean on pair of senior linemen

Ian Quinn started organized tackle football in third grade in the Lower Burrell Flyers youth football organization. He found himself blocking on the offensive line. “I was always a bigger kid. I was destined to be a lineman,” Quinn said. “I wasn’t too good at first, actually. I was...
LOWER BURRELL, PA

