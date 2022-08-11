Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
BRPD investigating fatal Saturday night shooting on Florida Boulevard
Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said. Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found in a grassy area at 10530 Florida Blvd. around 9:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Police said Shaw was killed during a domestic incident. Additional details were not...
wbrz.com
One person dead after shooting outside Plank Road gas station Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting outside a gas station on Plank Road Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Save More gas station at the intersection of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. Police told...
theadvocate.com
One dead in Plank Road shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
One person was fatally shot outside a gas station on Plank Road near Evangeline Street on Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said. Police responded to a 911 call about the shooting shortly before 4 p.m., at the Save More convenience store and gas station at 4670 Plank Road, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman said.
Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
brproud.com
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
wbrz.com
Family claims Saturday night fatal shooting was self-defense; 24-year-old man killed
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death along Florida Boulevard Saturday night after a domestic incident, and the family of the shooter says a woman shot her boyfriend out of self-defense. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 24-year-old Kaylon Shaw's body was found in a grassy area...
Lafayette Police Officer hit and dragged by vehicle
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
cenlanow.com
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
wbrz.com
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was heard screaming "rape" after a brutal attack in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road. Officers told...
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge
GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week. Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to police, Bergeron jumped out of a car and started firing at four people walking down South Abe Street on...
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash along I-12 that resulted in the death of a person. The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the interstate before Airline [..]
brproud.com
1 injured in Plaquemine shooting Friday, Iberville sheriff’s office investigating
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in Plaquemine. According to the sheriff’s office, a funeral for a murdered Baton Rouge victim was taking place on the corner of Highway 77 and Talbot Drive when shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. A male victim was injured.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge police looking to crack down on street racing as parish enforces harsher penalties
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police said they will have extra cops on duty Friday night, looking out for street racing and dangerous car stunts that have frequently disrupted traffic in the capital area. Tire marks at the Siegen Village shopping center can still be seen a week after street...
One person injured in shooting on Gus Young Avenue, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured after a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say authorities responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m., when a victim arrived with gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the incident happened in...
wbrz.com
State Police: Woman, 24, killed after crashing into tractor in Iberia Parish
IBERIA PARISH - A woman was killed Friday afternoon after crashing into a farm tractor on a highway in Jeanerette. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on LA 85 near LA 673 in Iberia Parish shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Mariah A. Francis.
24-Year-Old Mariah A. Francis Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Jeanerette (Iberia Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Jeanerette that claimed a life Friday afternoon. The crash happened on LA 85 near La 673 in Iberia Parish at 4:30 p.m.
brproud.com
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
wbrz.com
Man accused of driving accomplice to set fire to Baton Rouge house late last month
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly driving someone to set fire to a house late last month. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Antonio Allen, 23, was arrested Thursday following an act of arson at a home on Davenport Drive on July 25. The...
wbrz.com
Man accused of exposing himself in front of customers, employees outside Essen Lane business
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to employees and customers outside a business on Essen Lane Friday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Marvin Murphy, 30, was taken into custody following reports he was flashing people in front of Rouge Nutrition on Essen Lane around 12:46 p.m. Friday.
Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
