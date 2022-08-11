ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

BRPD investigating fatal Saturday night shooting on Florida Boulevard

Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said. Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found in a grassy area at 10530 Florida Blvd. around 9:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Police said Shaw was killed during a domestic incident. Additional details were not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One dead in Plank Road shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

One person was fatally shot outside a gas station on Plank Road near Evangeline Street on Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said. Police responded to a 911 call about the shooting shortly before 4 p.m., at the Save More convenience store and gas station at 4670 Plank Road, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Walmart Matt Williams#Southside#Violent Crime#Entergy#Monkeypox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

One person injured in shooting on Gus Young Avenue, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured after a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say authorities responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m., when a victim arrived with gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the incident happened in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy