Ferris Mowers Night At Fulton Speedway August 13 Results
FULTON – The Ferris Mowers Night at Fulton Speedway last night, August 13, results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): : 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[16]; 3. 58M-Marshall Hurd[12]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 5. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 6. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 7. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 8. 15-Todd Root[9]; 9. 713-Tommy Collins[10]; 10. 329-Matt Becker[4]; 11. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 12. 29K-Chris Cunningham[6]; 13. 18$-Sean Beardsley[19]; 14. 24K-Nick Krause[18]; 15. 42M-Brian Murphy[15]; 16. 10R-Ryan Richardson[7]; 17. 42-Colton Wilson[8]; 18. 3M-Michael Stanton[17]; 19. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 20. 13-Teddy Starr[21]; 21. 16-Aaron Jacobs[20]; 22. 38-Tim Harris[22]
Brockway Truck Show Parade and Display; Tomorrow
The 22nd annual Brockway Truck show is on a roll this weekend, and unlike past years is taking place in downtown Homer. Scheduled today, a live auction beginning at 7pm followed by a firework display at dusk. X101 will be broadcasting live and on-location from 10-noon tomorrow in downtown Homer among the vendors, music and entertainment along Main Street and the Village Green.
Ridin’ for the Paws back for 10th anniversary
FULTON — The 10th annual Ridin’ for the Paws will be held this Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Fulton Elks Lodge. Ridin’ for the Paws is an event that Mary Simmons and Beth Holland put together every year to benefit Paws Across Oswego County, a nonprofit animal rescue based in Oswego.
Oswego County Fair set for next week
(WSYR-TV) — Tradition, heritage and family are at the heart of the Oswego County Fair, and they have been for more than 160 years! The county fair starts next Wednesday in Sandy Creek, and president Harold Smith and board member Teresa Hollis are right in the thick of planning for it.
15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville
It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
Pulaski Hosts Annual Oswego County Legislature Meeting
The Oswego County Legislature held its August meeting at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski. The annual meeting is in keeping with the tradition of honoring the county’s heritage as a “half-shire” county with seats in both Oswego and Pulaski. Oswego County Legislator Edward Gilson, District...
Auburn State Street Plaza Opens with Ribbon Cutting (Photos)
Friday afternoon was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza. Representing New York State was Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Erik Kulliseid, who said locations like these are vital to communities. The 1.4 million dollar plaza, located at...
Richard “Dick” Pike – August 11, 2022
Richard Pike, 79; of Phoenix, NY passed peacefully Thursday afternoon, August, 11th at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, Syracuse NY. Mr. Pike was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Walter and Rachel (Plenderleith) Cooke Pike. He has been a resident of Phoenix, NY since 1986. Mr. Pike was a...
Joe is looking for an active and loving family: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Joe the “German Husky” at the CNY SPCA in Syracuse. Joe is believed to be a Siberian Husky and German Shepherd...
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Oswego County Airport Hosts One of Nation’s Oldest Airliners Aug. 25 to 28
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) welcomes people to come visit – and take a flight aboard – one of America’s oldest operating airliners, the Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor. This aircraft brings the elegance of early aviation to Oswego County Thursday, Aug. 25 to Sunday,...
Hidden CNY: Tuscarora Lake Offers Great Fishing Spot
Take a trip to Tuscarora Lake in Erieville and you will find a beautiful lake nestled in the hills of Madison County that fly fishing expert that Dan Morgan of Project Healing Waters says is home to a wide variety of fish. "This lake has a number of fish including...
$4.6 million home in Skaneateles: See 190 home sales in Onondaga County.
The housing market continues to be active, with 190 home sales begin recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. The most expensive home sold was a 2-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront log home in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $4,600,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $965,000 in 2008.
No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)
Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Blossom
Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Blossom is a little beauty! This canine cutie came to the shelter in April. She’s 46 pounds and about two years old. She came to the shelter as a stray, so there’s a lot we don’t know about her.
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
Hidden Gems of CNY: A tiny slice of Key West somewhere between Liverpool and Baldwinsville (video)
(This is part of an ongoing series that showcases some of the best food and drinks in Central New York that you probably don’t know about. Do you have a hidden gem? Share your favorite by emailing me at cmiller@syracuse.com or texting me at 315-382-1984. I might even buy you a meal.)
Thursday Night Fire in Town of Owasco
No injuries were reported after a Thursday night fire in the Town of Owasco. According to the Owasco Fire Department, they were assisted by Fleming, Auburn, Moravia, Skaneateles, and Sennett fire departments and Fourtown ambulance around 8:00p for a fire at a residence on Burtis Point Road off of State Route 38A on Owasco Lake.
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
Elaine L. Miller – August 11, 2022
Elaine L. Miller, 86, a resident of Oswego passed away on August 11, 2022, at the St. Luke Health Services with her husband Carl by her side. Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Asa and Gladys (Metcalf) Laurent and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
